Travelling by bus? Not today, bus drivers strike across the Netherlands

Bus drivers belonging to the Dutch union FNV are not yet satisfied with their working conditions and are striking today, all over the Netherlands.

The national NS train strikes were just solved, but the FNV still thinks the current labour agreement for bus drivers needs some work, writes RTL Nieuws.

What does it mean for you?

The carriers HMT, RET (tram and metro), and GVB are not participating in the strike, as they are covered by a different labour union, explains travel planning platform 9292.

Disruptions can be expected, however, from the following carriers:

Arriva

Connexxion

Valleilijn

Keolis

U-OV

RET

EBS

Currently, it’s not exactly clear which routes will be disrupted, but expect to use your creativity for your morning (and afternoon) commute today. 🚲

Tip: travel planner 9292 gives you up-to-date information about the strikes — also available in English.

Call to save public transport

The strike has been described as the last necessity to save the current state and the future of public transport in the Netherlands.

The union has described their efforts as a means to illustrate that public transport should be seen as a public facility, and should not be exploited solely for profit-making.

At 12 PM today, the strikers are mobilising for a demonstration in The Hague, to emphasise their message to Dutch politicians.

According to RTL Nieuws, the strikers have invited all members of Parliament who have stated public transport as a core issue in their portfolio — it is yet to be seen who dares to show up.

Have you been affected by the bus strike? Tell us about your experience in the comments below!