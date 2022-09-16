Travelling by bus? Not today, bus drivers strike across the Netherlands

FeaturedNewsPolitics & SocietyTraffic
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
photo-of-national-bus-strike-in-september-the-netherlands
Image: Deposiphotos https://depositphotos.com/51144423/stock-photo-yellow-bus.html

Bus drivers belonging to the Dutch union FNV are not yet satisfied with their working conditions and are striking today, all over the Netherlands.

The national NS train strikes were just solved, but the FNV still thinks the current labour agreement for bus drivers needs some work, writes RTL Nieuws.

READ MORE | Public transport in the Netherlands: the complete guide

What does it mean for you?

The carriers HMT, RET (tram and metro), and GVB are not participating in the strike, as they are covered by a different labour union, explains travel planning platform 9292.

Disruptions can be expected, however, from the following carriers:

  • Arriva
  • Connexxion
  • Valleilijn
  • Keolis
  • U-OV
  • RET
  • EBS

Currently, it’s not exactly clear which routes will be disrupted, but expect to use your creativity for your morning (and afternoon) commute today. 🚲

Tip: travel planner 9292 gives you up-to-date information about the strikes — also available in English.

Call to save public transport

The strike has been described as the last necessity to save the current state and the future of public transport in the Netherlands.

The union has described their efforts as a means to illustrate that public transport should be seen as a public facility, and should not be exploited solely for profit-making.

At 12 PM today, the strikers are mobilising for a demonstration in The Hague, to emphasise their message to Dutch politicians.

According to RTL Nieuws, the strikers have invited all members of Parliament who have stated public transport as a core issue in their portfolio — it is yet to be seen who dares to show up.

Have you been affected by the bus strike? Tell us about your experience in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleIs the 9-5 dead in the Netherlands?
Next articleTurbulence ahead! Schiphol plans to cancel even more flights in the fall
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
Juni moved to the Netherlands after realizing how expensive tuition fees in the UK are, and never regretted her choice of studying in The Hague. After three years of Political Science, she is ready for a new adventure — an internship at DutchReview! When you don’t see her typing on her laptop she can be found strolling around Haagse Bos or sitting in her lovely garden scrolling through interior design TikToks.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

No more excuses: Dutch landlords can now insulate homes with new subsidy

Sick of waking up on a winter’s morning and being half-frozen? Well, we have good news! All private landlords in...
Liana Pereira -

Latest posts

Mobile phones and SIM cards in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 4
Adapting to life in the Netherlands offers a number of challenges, but you’ve beat them all. You’ve navigated the housing crisis and found accommodation,...

No more excuses: Dutch landlords can now insulate homes with new subsidy

Liana Pereira - 0
Sick of waking up on a winter’s morning and being half-frozen? Well, we have good news! All private landlords in the Netherlands will now...

Turbulence ahead! Schiphol plans to cancel even more flights in the fall

Heather Slevin - 0
No rest for the wicked; following a summer of cancelled flights at Schiphol Airport, passengers can expect even more cancellations this Autumn. 🙄 Due to...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X