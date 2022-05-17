Heart-warming: Dutch city offers cycling lessons for Ukrainian children

In Hilversum, a city close to Amsterdam, volunteers have started to organise cycling lessons so that Ukrainian refugee children can have an easier time getting to their new schools.

Dutch children arguably come out of the womb with bike pedals on their feet. However, while bikes are also common in Ukraine, the Dutch cycling culture is a whole different beast.

This is why volunteers in Hilversum have decided to organise cycling lessons for 28 Ukrainian refugees aged between 12 to 17 years old, reports RTL Nieuws.

Dutch cycling culture is different

Allard Bentvelsen, a representative of the platform Hilversummers.nl, tells RTL Nieuws: “[Ukrainian] children generally start using their bike only from 14-years onwards. The distances are also different, which makes it less common to use a bike.”

The cycling lessons aim to prepare the children for their daily cycle from Hilversum to their school in Naarden. That’s 11 kilometres each day.

“A considerable distance, even for Dutch standards. At the moment, busses are organised for transportation, but soon they will have to cycle themselves,” says Bentvelsen.

READ MORE | Here’s how you can help Ukraine from the Netherlands

A good time

The first cycling lesson took place last Saturday and proved to be a success, according to Bentvelsen. The kids were taught basic traffic rules, but there was also some fun involved.

How to slalom, race, and break were all points on the agenda. “They found it super cool, you could see it on their faces,” says Bentvelsen. This week, there are two more cycling lessons scheduled.

What do you think of this initiative to help Ukrainian refugees? Tell us in the comments!

Cara moved to the Netherlands at fifteen and she is here to stay! After all, there is so much to love about it, except maybe the bread (as every German will tell you). Next to finishing up her bachelor's degree in European politics (dry), Cara loves to do yoga, swim, and cook delicious veggie food.

