Dutch grocery prices have risen by 11% in just six months

In the past six months, Dutch grocery items have become increasingly expensive. Researchers have found that you are paying significantly more in the supermarket compared to last year. 💶

According to the research company GfK, prices for supermarket groceries are 11% higher than they were during the month of August 2021. Now that’s a better excuse not to buy that dang box of Oreos!

And the increase has certainly been sudden. RTL Nieuws reports that consumers now pay an average of €7 more than they were during the month of January 2022. 🤯

How has this changed Dutch shopping behaviour?

The sharp surge in grocery prices is partly a result of the war in Ukraine. And, with energy prices also on the rise, people are trying to find a way out of this expensive dilemma.

Certainly, people aren’t happy to spend a fortune in Dutch supermarkets. Instead, more and more Dutch are visiting multiple stores, searching for offers and discounted items, according to AD.

The Dutch are also purchasing more products from private brands and reducing their spending in local supermarkets as well as the local butcher and fishmonger.

Have you adjusted your shopping behaviour? How so? Tell us in the comments below!