Challenge ahead: The Dutch to meet the U.S. in World Cup round of 16

NewsEntertainmentInternationalSportsFeatured
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
world-cup-qatar-2022-netherlands-vs-us
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/406301248/stock-photo-september-2019-moscow-russia-copy.html

The team of orange meets the Americans in the round of 16 of the football World Cup this Saturday, the first knockout round. Rumour has it they’re in for a rough ride.

The coach of the Dutch national team, Van Gaal, speaks from experience when he says that his orange players should expect a challenge this weekend, writes the NOS.

The stakes on Doha’s fields have increased, as the 2022 World Cup moves towards the round of 16.

Undefeated

The U.S. team has so far been undefeated in Qatar, with one draw against Wales, and their latest win against Iran, 1-0.

The Dutch victory over host-country Qatar last night sealed the deal for a Dutch spot in the round of 16. But, despite being a good team, the Dutch are up for a challenge.

So far, the men in orange have beaten the Americans four out of five times the two teams met on the field. So, let’s hope we’re in for a long winning streak!

READ MORE | Dutch supporter kicked out of Qatar stadium over “OneLove” armband

Fans are on edge across the Atlantic Ocean, as the U.S. team had to send one of its top players, Christian Pulisic, to the hospital for an abdominal injury caused during yesterday’s match against Iran.

Tensions are rising

After the 2015 game, where the Dutch lost to the Americans 3-4, tensions and expectations quickly rose as Saturday’s match was confirmed on the agenda.

READ MORE | Dutch cities riot after Morocco’s World Cup win over Belgium

The U.S. team has not gotten this far in a World Cup since 2014, but fans on both sides of the Atlantic are shaking in their soccer shoes.

What do you expect of Saturday’s game against the U.S.? Tell us your predictions in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Freezing temperatures? Meteorologists predict a relatively cold Dutch winter
Next article
The New Year’s Dive at Scheveningen: How the Dutch start their year (well, the crazy ones)
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
Juni moved to the Netherlands after realizing how expensive tuition fees in the UK are, and never regretted her choice of studying in The Hague. After three years of Political Science, she is ready for a new adventure — an internship at DutchReview! When you don’t see her typing on her laptop she can be found strolling around Haagse Bos or sitting in her lovely garden scrolling through interior design TikToks.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

A sustainable success! No compensation for Dutch coal-fired power stations

The German energy companies RWE and Uniper have just lost their lawsuit, claiming the right to billions in compensation because...
Juni Moltubak -

Latest posts

A sustainable success! No compensation for Dutch coal-fired power stations

Juni Moltubak - 0
The German energy companies RWE and Uniper have just lost their lawsuit, claiming the right to billions in compensation because of the Coal Prohibition...

The New Year’s Dive at Scheveningen: How the Dutch start their year (well, the crazy ones)

Renan Alejandro Salvador Lozano Cuervo - 4
The Dutch prefer to start their year with a refreshing splash (and probably hypothermia). Each year, hundreds of Dutchies make their way to the beach at...

Freezing temperatures? Meteorologists predict a relatively cold Dutch winter

Gaelle Salem - 0
As days get darker, leaves turn brown, and arctic chills sweep across the lowlands, it’s clear that winter is here — but how cold...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X