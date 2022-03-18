Gelukkig! The Dutch rank as the fifth happiest nation in the world

Cara Räker 🇩🇪
The UN’s 2022 World Happiness Report has made it official — Dutchies rank as the fifth happiest nation in the world out of 146 countries surveyed! 🤗

Who’s topping the list? For the fifth year in a row, Finland has secured first place as the happiest country in the world, reports De Volkskrant.

😷 Pandemic has left its mark

The Netherlands moved up one spot from #6 to #5 compared to the World’s Happiness Ranking for 2021.

During the onset of the pandemic, trust in the government and social support were ranked very positively by the Dutch overall. This trend continues into 2022.

However, there is a bit of a happiness gap between the young and the old here in the lowlands. While Dutchies over 60 became a little happier over the past year, the younger generation experienced the exact opposite. 🙇‍♂️

Well, we hope with the scrapping of all coronavirus measures in the Netherlands by next week, we’ll all reach the same level of content once again!

☀️ The 2022 World Happiness Report

The UN’s 2022 World Happiness Report bases the ranking on six variables: GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity, and corruption.

Representatives from 146 countries were given a survey with a set of questions that they had to answer on a scale from one to ten.

The combined evaluation of all surveys for each country then made up the ranking. 📊

Curious about the top 10 happiest nations in the world? We’ve got you:

  • 🇫🇮 Finland #1
  • 🇩🇰 Denmark #2
  • 🇮🇸 Iceland #3
  • 🇨🇭 Switzerland #4
  • 🇳🇱 The Netherlands #5
  • 🇱🇺 Luxembourg #6
  • 🇸🇪 Sweden #7
  • 🇳🇴 Norway #8
  • 🇮🇱 Israel #9
  • 🇳🇿 New Zealand #10

Switzerland we’re coming for you! (Anyone else notices that all the happiest nations in the world have very similar flags? 🤔)

Did you expect the Netherlands to rank at place #5? Tell us in the comments!

Cara moved to the Netherlands at fifteen and she is here to stay! After all, there is so much to love about it, except maybe the bread (as every German will tell you). Next to finishing up her bachelor's degree in European politics (dry), Cara loves to do yoga, swim, and cook delicious veggie food.

