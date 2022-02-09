Dutch, techy, and sustainable IPOs to look out for in 2022

Have you got savings at the moment? First off, congrats! It’s 2022 and it’s tough out there for some. Secondly, not to freak you out, but what do you plan on doing with them?

One option for you to take is to invest — and no, we’re not about to tell you to go out and buy Bitcoin (or heavens forbid Dogecoin or some weird digital art.)

A much smarter option is to check out some IPOs.

First things first, what are IPOs?

Great question! An Initial Public Offering, or IPO, is the option to buy shares in a private company before it goes public. The shares then head off to the stock exchange where they may rise or fall in value.

While putting your money in the hands of the stock exchange may sound intimidating, you can rest your mind with the knowledge that in 2021 the IPO market enjoyed a record-breaking amount of capital. Amassing a whopping $330.7 billion, to be exact. Put simply, it’s a market that is currently doing quite well.

But where can you invest in IPOs? Let’s talk about Freedom24. Freedom24 is the only finance broker that allows you to buy IPO stocks in Europe, as well as more than a million classic investment instruments (stocks, ETFs, and bonds).

So, what IPOs should you be looking out for in 2022?

Ready to hop on the train and invest? Look at you go! Now, who should you be looking out for? We’ve compiled a list of some of the best Dutch, techy, and sustainable IPOs for you to check out.

Bol.com

First, let’s start with the Dutchies. It’s probably no surprise to hear that Bol.com has had a successful past two years. With shops rolling in and out of lockdowns, the Dutch equivalent of Amazon has seen its turnover grow 15 times (to €5.5 billion) in the past year alone. And the result? It’s time for an IPO.

Ready to stick it to Jeff Bezos and support a Dutch company instead? You can expect to see Bol.com hit the IPO market in the second half of 2022.

Reddit

An oldie, but a goldie. This beloved social media platform proved its influence in 2021 when it triggered a mass investment in GameStop stock.

And if you’re a company that has the power to influence the stock exchange like that, it makes sense that people are going to start investing in you. As Freedom24 highlights, Reddit is a massively awaited IPO in 2022.

TikTok

Need we say anymore? In March 2020, the world temporarily shut down, and as a result, everyone and their mother started downloading the app TikTok.

An app that allows you to upload short clips, everyone was in need of comic relief during the pandemic and as a result, this company (known as ByteDance) has seen its popularity boom throughout the past two years.

The preliminary valuation of TikTok now stands at *chokes on coffee* $50 billion.

Starlink

Listen, we may as well try to make some money of our own whilst billionaires get even richer, right? Elon Musk’s high-speed satellite internet service is proving to be promising.

With 1,842 satellites in orbit as of November 2021, Starlink was enjoying a capitalization of $72 billion in 2021 — meaning it is eagerly awaited by the stock market.

Impossible foods

If sustainability is high on your list of priorities in 2022, good on you. Here’s one IPO that may be perfect for you. Impossible Foods produces plant-based meat alternatives — and the world is gobbling them up.

Currently valued at $8.4 billion, Impossible Foods is expected to hit the IPO market with a valuation of $10 billion in 2022.

Ready to invest in IPOs? You can easily register at Freedom24 which offers the chance to invest in a number of the above promising companies! Unsure of whether it’s for you? Geen probleem, Freedom24 is currently offering access to all of their services for free in the first 30 days via their promo plan.

Disclaimer: Investments in securities always involve the risk of capital losses, and past results do not guarantee future returns.