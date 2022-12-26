What about us? Dutch unis criticise call to stop actively recruiting internationals

FeaturedNewsPolitics & Society
Lyna Meyrer
Lyna Meyrer
groningen-building-university-linnaesborg
https://depositphotos.com/329620444/stock-photo-modern-building-linnaeusborg-of-the.html

The Dutch Ministry for Education is calling for universities to stop actively recruiting international students — and the universities have something to say about it.

While there’s a lot of support for the measure from within the House of Representatives, Dutch universities and universities of applied sciences have expressed their… concerns, writes Trouw.

Universities like international students

Following the announcement by the organisation, Universities of the Netherlands, that all recruitment activities are now on hold until February, many institutions are responding to the new policy with the opposite of the Dutch government’s reaction — criticism.

Universities in the border regions of the Netherlands are especially worried. They fear they will no longer be able to live up to their ‘international profile.’

READ MORE | More and more internationals are coming to the NL (and Dutch unis aren’t happy)

Another concern comes down to money: due to higher tuition fees, foreign (non-EU) students are highly profitable for Dutch universities — and this is a source of income they are reluctant to let go of. 💸

@driplist

Dutch universities once an international student applies to their school 💶💶💶 #dutchstories #studyinginthenetherlands #studentlife #dutchschools #nl

♬ Major Bag Alert – Damickey Lillard

However, the Dutch Ministry of Education is well aware of this, which is why it will make an exception by allowing ‘limited and targeted recruitment’ for courses in which there is a labour shortage. 🧑‍🎓

To obey or nee

While universities are complying with the government’s request and freezing the active recruitment of internationals, for now, universities of applied sciences remain undecided.

READ MORE | 7 handy things to know before starting your university hunt in the Netherlands

Instead, the Vereniging Hogescholen (Association of Universities of Applied Sciences) would like to continue discussions about the internationalisation policy in the coming months. 

What do you think about the universities’ reactions? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Winter in Tilburg: 7 merry things to do
Next article
Dutch Quirk #127: Drink Chocomel like it’s water
Lyna Meyrer
Lyna Meyrer
Originally from Luxembourg, Lyna moved to the Netherlands for her studies — not expecting to fall in love with the Netherlands as much as she did. After having lived in Amsterdam and Utrecht, she now resides in Leiden, where she is pursuing her master’s degree. Besides desperately trying to keep her plants alive, she can be found writing to-do lists, going on long coffee walks, or working up a sweat at the gym.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Culture

New Year’s Eve in the Netherlands: traditions in Amsterdam and beyond

New Year's Eve in the Netherlands is celebrated extensively, with enough fireworks to entertain spectators for hours. But watch out,...
Juni Moltubak -

Latest posts

New Year’s Eve in the Netherlands: traditions in Amsterdam and beyond

Juni Moltubak - 0
New Year's Eve in the Netherlands is celebrated extensively, with enough fireworks to entertain spectators for hours. But watch out, it can get pretty...

Dutch Quirk #127: Drink Chocomel like it’s water

Mihály Droppa - 0
The Dutchies have the perfect solution for whenever they’re feeling overwhelmed. Or excited. Or thirsty. Or just anything really: Chocomel.  However, these are the days...

Winter in Tilburg: 7 merry things to do

Heather Slevin - 0
So, you’ve found yourself in Tilburg this winter, a city just chock-full of things to do. In fact, spending winter in Tilburg can be...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X