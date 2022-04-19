Weather forecast: sunny days and cold nights ahead

Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
This Easter weekend has had us enjoying some sunny rays here in the Netherlands. 🐰

According to Weerplaza, we can look forward to more sunny days and temperatures ranging from 15 to 20 degrees for the next couple of days. ☀️ Whoop! Terrasjes here we come.

Cold temperatures at night

But don’t put your scarves and warmer sweaters away just yet! As the week progresses, there will be some cloud coverage and cool winds.

What’s more, the nights still get seriously cold. Temperatures can easily drop below freezing, so take care of your outdoor plants and wrap ’em up nicely.

What about the next couple of weeks?

And what’s the big picture? Weerplaza predicts mild temperatures with loads of sunshine for the next 30 days. 😍 Generally, April in the Netherlands is a pretty dry month and this year is no different.

Regarding temperatures, we’re not looking at any extremes. While in the past we’ve seen temperatures around the 25-degree mark around this time of year, in 2022 the thermometer will be more level.

What about King’s Day and the May vacation?

Now to the important bit — will we be able to roam around on King’s Day covered in orange without being soaking wet by the end of the day? 🍻

If you manage not to fall into any canals or avoid the dreaded beer shower, the answer is yes! It looks like King’s Day and the first week of May, where there’s the spring vacation in the Netherlands, are relatively dry and sunny.

READ MORE | 8 things you should know about King’s Day in the Netherlands

Minimum temperatures are predicted around the 8-degree mark, but it’s looking more like we can expect some cosy 15 to 20 degrees.

Cheers to that!

What are your plans to enjoy this perfect spring weather? Tell us in the comments!

Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara moved to the Netherlands at fifteen and she is here to stay! After all, there is so much to love about it, except maybe the bread (as every German will tell you). Next to finishing up her bachelor's degree in European politics (dry), Cara loves to do yoga, swim, and cook delicious veggie food.

