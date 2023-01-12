It’s over: experts announce the end of cheap flights in the EU

Liana Pereira
Are you planning a relaxing holiday in the sun or a business trip to a bustling European city? Well, we’ve got bad news for you.

Experts say that plane travel is about to get a whole lot more expensive.

In fact, domestic plane tickets are set to get €20-€50 euros pricier, according to RTL Nieuws. 💸

European environmental measures will drive up ticket prices

The European Union is tightening its grip on domestic EU flights with a series of emission rules that airlines are obligated to follow.

In order to produce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, businesses must buy rights, and these rights can be traded internationally. Although they are currently free to the European aviation industry, this is subject to change in the coming year.

The costs of buying emission rights will give businesses a faster push to being more sustainable, says ABN AMRO economist Stef Driessen to RTL Nieuws.

Driessen then explained that airlines would manage these costs by passing them on to consumers.

Ticket prices aren’t the only things going up

If you were shedding a silent tear for the gruesome death of €9 flights to Barcelona, we’re sorry to say that excise duties are also increasing.

To discourage travellers from hopping on a plane, a new coalition agreement has sent excise duties skyrocketing from €7.95 to a whopping €26.43! 😱

A thing of the past

Even though budget airlines like Ryanair and Easyjet pride themselves on offering the cheapest tickets available, this advertising strategy may lead them to incur losses if they do not adjust their prices.

What do you think of this plan to reduce CO2 output? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

Primarily fuelled by cheese and lots (LOTS!) of coffee, Liana is a Burgher from sunny Sri Lanka that’s in the midst of wrapping up her linguistics degree. While writing will *always* have her heart, she also likes travelling, dogs, and heavy metal. As an observer of all things weirdly and wonderfully Dutch since 2018, she’s thrilled to have the ‘write’ opportunity to help others feel more at home here.

