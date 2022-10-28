Thanks, Schiphol! KLM flights will be getting even more expensive

KLM, the Netherlands’ flag carrier, has been plagued by various problems in recent months. The airline is currently passing this cost onto customers, by making tickets more expensive.

Air France-KLM has been hit hard by everyone’s least favourite villain (Schiphol) — to the tune of millions.

This is a burden that we, the passengers, will likely have to cover, says RTL Nieuws.

KLM’s wallet is taking a hit — so ours should, too (apparently)

Issues at Schiphol cost KLM a whopping €175 million, reported the NOS.

This figure comprises €30 million in passenger compensations and €145 million in lost revenue.

Schiphol is utter chaos, wild mice and rats, delays that can last a lifetime… Fiumicino is a model of efficiency and speed (4 minutes in security compared to 4 hours minimum at mice central). Not your grandparents’ Europe — Bruno Maçães (@MacaesBruno) October 26, 2022

All of this, in addition to fuel prices that are pitching skyward faster than any plane leaving Schiphol, means more costs for customers to cover.

But wait…didn’t KLM make a PROFIT this year?

The airline did indeed make a profit — of €460 million. Turnover was half a billion euros higher than in 2019, at €8.1 billion.

Top executive Ben Smith even told the NOS that the company benefited from a “strong demand”. Flights were well-filled, with 88% of seats usually sold.

In fact, Air France-KLM is actually making more profit per euro than it did in pre-coronavirus times.

