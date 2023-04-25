Learn the most in-demand digital skills for free with STAP!

Here’s one thing that makes the Netherlands a touch brighter on those rainy days: The STAP budget. The Dutch government will literally cover the cost of courses that will give you an edge in your career — completely free!

The STAP budget was launched to encourage residents of the Netherlands to give their skills, CVs and careers a nice little boost with up to €1000 for an approved course. 🚀

However, this begs the questions:

what courses can I use this on?

Can I learn to juggle using this subsidy?

Can I learn to make the perfect carbonara?

Nee, you need to think more in terms of how you can climb up the career ladder. That’s where Growth Tribe comes in. 💪

Growth Tribes courses can be taken for free with the STAP budget. Image: Freepik

Introducing Growth Tribe

Growth Tribe is a platform that offers a variety of courses covering a variety of new digital skills. They focus not just on the skills in demand today, but also on skills that will prepare you for the future of the workplace.

And one of the best parts? You can use the STAP budget to take part in Growth Tribe’s courses for free. Yep, that’s right, take a course, learn new career skills, and let the government pick up the cheque. 💁‍♀️

So, what courses can I take to boost my career in 2023?

Great question, let’s get inspired and get into it. You can take the following courses with Growth Tribe, get that CV nice and flashy, and benefit from the STAP budget — after all, it’s use it or lose it!

The Dutch STAP budget enables people to up their skills — and what better than your digital skills? Image: Freepik

Here are six great courses where you can upskill for free with the STAP budget:

1. Digital Marketing — the bread and butter of business

If there’s one buzzword that you’ll find on LinkedIn nowadays, it’s #digitalmarketing. And with good reason! The marketing world is no longer just about billboards and banners. Now, the most important marketing happens online.

Growth Tribe’s Digital Marketing course will teach you the fundamentals of reaching target audiences on the web. You’ll finish with a shiny certification in digital and can flash it all across LinkedIn.

2. Digital Communication — the skill we all want

If there’s one thing every company is dying for nowadays, it’s a good communication strategy. With Growth Tribe’s course in Digital Communication, you can offer exactly this to potential employers.

Add to this the fact that you also have the ability to communicate using data, and they’ll be swooning at your feet. This brand-new course can be fully covered using the STAP budget.

3. Growth Marketing — let your career and your business grow

Speaking of marketing, if there’s one thing that’s going to give your CV a nice boost, it’s up-to-date growth marketing skills.

With this course, Growth Tribe will equip you with the tools you need to encourage your business to grow.

They will also give insight into the strategies used by the kings and queens of the marketing world. With these skills, you can build a marketing kingdom of your own — or y’know, maybe ask for a promotion.

4. Social Media Marketing Crash Course — up your skills, fast

Now if there’s ever a buzzword sandwich that employers will eat up, it’s this one. Social. Media. Marketing.

These are terms you’ll read in almost every job posting nowadays. Instead of letting this sit as a vague concept in your mind, it’s time to solidify it and add it to your skill set.

With this live, two-day, online crash course, you will gain an internationally recognised certificate in social media marketing.

This includes learning new skills such as how to create social media strategies. Again, the costs of this course can be covered entirely by the STAP budget.

5. AI for Business Crash Course — get ahead of the future

The year is 2023, which means that we really need to start thinking about AI — not just in the philosophical sense, but also in the practical sense. Instead of stealing your job, how can it help you improve your career skills?

This is exactly what Growth Tribe is here to help you with. This two-day online crash course will provide with the skills to use AI to your advantage, and even give you an edge over your competitors.

Most importantly, nothing says I’m prepared for the future of the working world like proficiency in AI.

6. Business Analytics — make it make sense

Become the office hero by flashing your certificate in business analytics, and most importantly, making sense of all those confusing numbers — or data, as the professionals say.

That’s right, Growth Tribe’s Business Analytics course will turn you into that one person in the office who can convert confusing graphs and numbers into results (both in the numerical and business sense).

I want to sign up for a course with the STAP budget! How can I do this?

Ready to learn some in-demand digital skills with Growth Tribe? Image: Freepik

That’s great to hear! Let’s get you those certificates. There are a few steps you need to take in order to benefit from the STAP subsidy, so gather around, and read closely:

Select the course that suits you best: want to knock the socks off your boss by arriving to work one day fluent in business analytics? Great! Make your selection of which skills you want to build on and choose a course accordingly.

Register for the course: Yes, it seems scary, but you should actually register for a course before you apply for a STAP subsidy, this way you can show what you want the money for. Register for one of Growth Tribe’s courses, and then you’re on to one of the most important steps.

Apply for the STAP budget: This is the most important step, which is why you should be on time. In fact, be early. Anyone who wants to make use of the STAP budget must register for it. Specifically, they must register for it as soon as registrations open.



There are a limited number of subsidies allowed each period, meaning the early bird catches the worm! 🐦



The next STAP budget registration period begins on May 1 at 10:00 AM.

Kick back, and prepare for your upcoming course! Secured that STAP budget? Great! Growth Tribe will finalise your enrollment and you can get excited to receive access to your course materials by June 30, 2023!

Ready to take your CV to the next level? Of course you are when it’s for free! See you in the classroom. 😏

Will you be making use of the STAP budget? Tell us your plans in the comments below!