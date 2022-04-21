Long lines and large crowds during May holiday, Dutch airports warn

FeaturedNewsTraffic
Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿
Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿
lounge-at-schiphol-airport-full-of-travellers
Image: Depositphotos https://cz.depositphotos.com/339264236/stock-photo-amsterdam-holland-passengers-waiting-schipol.html

Can’t wait for the May holiday? Well, you’re not the only one. Dutch airports are preparing for extreme crowds and warn against extra waiting times, long lines, and possible cancellations.

The advice for travellers? Come on time for your flight and wear sneakers, reports RTL Nieuws. 👟

Staff shortages at airports

The biggest airport in the country, Schiphol, is suffering from staff shortages. “Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many staff members have quit and started doing other work,” the airport’s spokesperson explains to RTL Nieuws.

This is a problem because on very busy days, Schiphol checks in up to 200,000 travellers. Things can get very busy especially during peak times in the morning until 11 AM and between 1 PM and 2 PM.

At the airport in Eindhoven, the situation is no different. “We are also short of hands everywhere, so take into account more waiting times at the security check or the catering industry,” warns the airport’s spokesperson.

The North Brabant airport advises travellers to arrive at least two and a half hours before departure.

Airlines feel it too

The biggest holiday flyer, Transavia, is also suffering from major staff losses due to the pandemic. “We have recently hired five hundred new employees. Not everyone has been trained yet, but we are well on the way,” the airline spokesperson explains.

However, the airline has scaled up its operations as much as possible and is now ready for the busy season.

“In recent weeks we had to cancel some flights. We can never completely rule out cancellations, but we don’t expect a massive outage at all,” the spokesperson says.

The airline recommends that travellers arrive three hours before their flight. “Don’t come extremely early either, because that only creates extra crowds,” they add.

How can I help speed up the process?

There are a couple of things you can do yourself to avoid missing your flight and make sure you fly through security as fast as possible.

These include booking parking spots in advance, checking in online, having your passport ready, not taking things in your luggage that aren’t allowed, and wearing sneakers — not only won’t you have to take them off during the security check, you’ll also be able to run faster to catch your plane. 😉

“We are doing our very best, but we are also dependent on the cooperation of the passengers,” adds the Eindhoven airport spokesperson.

One last thing: don’t forget to bring your mondkapje! 😷 These are still mandatory after security check and when inside the plane.

Popular summer destinations

May holiday in the Netherlands typically marks the start of the summer season — and no wonder. We are all in desperate need of some vitamin D after all the gloomy and rainy days. ☀️

The most popular destinations for travellers to go to are around the Mediterranean, with Turkey being the number one choice this year.

Have you experienced delays or missed flights due to the high number of travellers? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article11 movies about Dutch culture to watch
Next articleHundreds of motorcyclists escort bullied girl to school graduation in Ijmuiden
Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿
Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿
Originally from the Czech Republic, Jana moved to the Netherlands for her studies. She fell in love with the local biking culture, and you’ll see her drifting through the streets of Rotterdam on her pink bike even in the worst possible weather (think rain, snow, hail, or all three). Besides advocating for Rotterdam as the best Dutch city, she likes to wander around with a camera in her hand.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

Amsterdam ranked as the third most attractive city for tourists!

After the relaxation of travel measures in the Netherlands, Amsterdam is transforming back into that bustling tourist hotspot we all...
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 -

Latest posts

Amsterdam ranked as the third most attractive city for tourists!

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
After the relaxation of travel measures in the Netherlands, Amsterdam is transforming back into that bustling tourist hotspot we all know and love! (Well,...

Here are seven (more) Dutch words to learn

Noah Bloem - 3
We’ve already introduced you to a couple of Dutch words, but it’s probably not a bad idea to know a few more if you...

Platform providing protection for Dutch sex workers officially launched

Kathryn van den Berg - 0
Yesterday, a Dutch website called Ugly Mugs NL was launched — which will hopefully elevate the security of sex workers in the Netherlands to...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X