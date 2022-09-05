Holy crap! Man poops on a woman’s porch after a (casual?) night stroll

FeaturedNewsPolitics & SocietyWeird
Gaelle Salem
Gaelle Salem
photo-of-generic-dutch-village-house
Giethoorn, The Netherlands - May 19., 2016: Front with terrace and ferns of a monumental house in the small, picturesque town of Giethoorn, Overijssel, Netherlands.

On Sunday morning, an 88-year-old woman in the Dutch town of Venray found a man sleeping in her garden. Oh, and that man had also taken a sh*t in her lawn chair. No, we didn’t just make that up.

It all started the night before. The man went out for a casual, evening stroll in the neighbourhood when he apparently had a sudden and unrelenting urge to take a dump. 😔

READ MORE | Wild poopers annoy the sh*t out of Nijmegeners

He wandered too far from his home, where his own private urinal lies — so he made his way to this old lady’s porch and proceeded to poop there instead. How convenient!

The next morning, the woman found him sleeping there in nothing but a pair of socks and a jacket. When the police arrived, they woke the man up — but he hadn’t the slightest clue where he was. 🤔

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #81: Have toilets with an inspection shelf for their poo

Once he was conscious and made aware of the deuce he had dropped, he neatly cleaned it up and “took it home”, writes NU.nl.

In the end, the police concluded that the man was probably (only probably? 🥴) drunk during the incident, and enrolled him on a drug prevention project.

Might we suggest also signing him up for the ultimate list of drunken, poop horror stories too? 💩

What do you think about the crappy situation? Tell us in the comments below! 👇

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleVisible climate action: Haarlem to ban meat in public advertisements
Next articleBREAKING: It’s official, the NS will have a second round of train strikes
Gaelle Salem
Gaelle Salem
Born and raised on the island of Sint Maarten, Gaelle moved to the Netherlands in 2018 to attend university. Still trying to survive the erratic Dutch wind and rain, she has taken up the hobby of buying a new umbrella every month. You can probably find her in the centre of The Hague appreciating the Dutch architecture with a coffee in one hand and a slice of appeltaart in the other.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

BREAKING: It’s official, the NS will have a second round of train strikes

Last week, the Netherlands experienced commuting chaos as NS workers laid down their whistles in protest of poor pay. Now,...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

Latest posts

BREAKING: It’s official, the NS will have a second round of train strikes

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
Last week, the Netherlands experienced commuting chaos as NS workers laid down their whistles in protest of poor pay. Now, trade unions have just...

Visible climate action: Haarlem to ban meat in public advertisements

Juni Moltubak - 0
If you visit the Dutch city of Haarlem in 2024, you probably won't see any advertisements for meat products in public spaces. This decision...

Gas prices skyrocket (AGAIN!) as Russian pipeline shuts down

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
Remember the good old times (last week) when gas prices were going down? Well, on Monday morning, they rose up again because the Nord...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X