Calling all redheads in the Netherlands: Friday is your time to shine

Calling all redheads near and far. Come and be part of a massive sea of redheads at Tilburg’s annual Redhead Days festival from Friday, August 27 to Sunday, August 29, 2021.

Did you know that less than 2% of the world’s population has red hair? 😱 If you’re a ginger and have ever felt self-conscious about standing out, or you’re a ginger and you know you’re gorgeous, cancel your weekend plans and buy a Ticket to Tilburg because the Redhead Days festival is for you!

For more than 14 years this unique event has been a highlight in the redhead calendar, attracting gingers from all over the world to Tilburg.

This year coronavirus has thrown a curveball: for safety reasons, and due to travel restrictions, the festival will be on a smaller scale, but still with all that gezelligheid that brings the redheads back year after year.

Interested? Where do you need to go?

This weekend, the lush surrounds of Tilburg’s Spoorpark in the city centre will be transformed into a temporary home for hundreds of redheads. Entrance is free, and it’s just a short walk from Tilburg Central Station — so that old excuse that you don’t have transport won’t hold. If you were blessed with fiery locks, you have no excuse not to go!

What can you expect from Redhead Days?

The program for the weekend includes heaps of fun activities, from barbecues every evening in the Spoorpark, to portrait sketch workshops on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

There will also be speed-meets — so if you fancy getting to know a quirky ginger from Amsterdam, Groningen, or maybe even Scotland (potentially your new best friend), this is the place for you.

On Sunday at noon, there will be a group photoshoot — for natural redheads only — at the Tribune area in the Spoorpark. Now, I’m not a redhead, but I’ve gotta admit to having a little (read, a lot) of FOMO. Those are group photos we would love to see!

The evenings will end around the campfire at Stadscamping, or with small parties at Café Lollipop.

Been there, done that, got the T-shirt?

Did we forget to mention there’ll be Redhead Days merch too! 😍 This festival is not to be missed.

What are your thoughts on the Redheads festival? Will you be attending? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Merk Tilburg





