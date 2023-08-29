🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

Here’s why flying from Schiphol may soon become EVEN MORE expensive

FeaturedNewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
Last updated
1 minute read
composite-image-of-shocked-man-in-white-shirt-and-tie-looking-at-paper-with-ticket-prices-side-by-side-with-photo-of-klm-plane-at-schiphol-airport
Image: DutchReview https://www.canva.com/design/DAFs5wHM1aY/9D--aqvx4Cf-dV0vrq1OnQ/edit

Schiphol is having a glow-up, investing more money into the improvement of staff, maintenance, and renewals. The only catch? Ticket prices will likely skyrocket as a consequence. 😬

Projections predict that the Amsterdam-based airport will be jam-packed with between 60 and 64 million travellers this year. However, the airport is built to support fewer people — hence why it needs to be renovated in order to allow for newcomers, NU.nl reports.

The dream of a new Schiphol

Interim CEO Ruud Sondag and financial CEO Robert Carsouw discussed their vision for how they will reinvent Schiphol during a recent press conference.

Apparently, the lack of staff was to thank for the infamous queueing times at Schiphol. But that is about to change.

READ MORE | Schiphol SLASHES 40,000 flights for 2024

The goal is to increase the size of luggage cellars, and hire more personnel — including 1,050 new security guards thus far.

Upgrading at what price?

If this all sounds too good to be true, that’s because, well, it kind of is. Now that staff salaries will be increased, so will the prices of flights. 🥲

Not only that, but airport charges will creep up by tens of percents over the next few years — something the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) deems “not unreasonable”, in spite of the airlines protesting.

READ MORE | Crash landing: Schiphol airport plummets in world rankings

Meanwhile, CEO Sondag insists that the price increase is proportional to the airport’s improvement in quality, dismissing the costly side effects as a “logical consequence”. No such thing as a free lunch, right?

Do you believe Schiphol’s new plan is worth it? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:DutchReview
Previous article
Police confirm: Dutch baby was bitten to death by family dog
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
As someone half Swedish and half Irish who has lived in the Netherlands, the UK, and attended an American School, Ellen is a cocktail of various nationalities. Having had her fair share of bike accidents, near-death experiences involving canals, and miscommunications while living here (Swedish and Dutch have deceptively similar words with very different meanings), she hopes to have (and document) plenty more in future.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Crime

Police confirm: Dutch baby was bitten to death by family dog

The police have been investigating a baby's death that occurred last week in Flevoland. Now, they found out that a...
Simone Jacobs -

Latest posts

Police confirm: Dutch baby was bitten to death by family dog

Simone Jacobs - 0
The police have been investigating a baby's death that occurred last week in Flevoland. Now, they found out that a dog caused the tragedy....

Dutch women’s relay team score gold at the World Athletics Championships

Julia de Oliveira Moritz - 0
The Dutch women's relay team has us all jumping for joy as they clinched a sensational victory at the World Athletics Championships in the...

19 unmissable things to do in Utrecht in 2023

Vedika Luthra - 2
The Dom Tower, the Miffy museum, and the inner city's sunken canals — there are tons of things to do in Utrecht. With beautiful...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.