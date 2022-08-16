You might’ve thought the limit to the amount of bad transport news in one summer had been reached. But alas, here we are again: Schiphol airport train station is (by far) the worst in the Netherlands when it comes to disruptions.

The causes behind the chaos are manyfold and complex, ensuring the bad mood of every single commuter and traveller.

And let’s face it, are you a true Dutchie if you haven’t experienced some sort of chaos on the way to Schiphol at one point?

Dit is duidelijk een trein. 😉 ^RD — NS online (@NS_online) October 26, 2018

Translation: In chaos at #Schiphol, the train master no longer knows and yells to people: “This is not a train! This is not a train!” Now the confusion is complete.

NS response: This is clearly a train. 😉

Good luck heading out of the country

Not only has the main Dutch airport, Schiphol, been an absolute mess this summer, but there’s also a good chance you’ll experience issues even before you get there.

READ MORE | Chaos at Schiphol: why the biggest Dutch airport is struggling so much

The train station belonging to the airport has featured no less than five times in the various rankings of the top 10 worst Dutch stations when it comes to disruptions, writes de Volkskrant.

Between Amsterdam Centraal and Schiphol airport, the amount of train failures have reached a baffling 1,900 in the past 11 years.

In other words: good luck getting out of the country, if you’re dependent on trains and/or planes.

Not just staff shortage

We’ve all heard about the omnipresent Dutch staff shortage nowadays. Cafés are closing, airports are breaking down, and of course, way fewer trains are going than usual.

READ MORE | Scrapping rides: NS continues to cancel trains due to staff shortages

But it’s not just a staff shortage that’s cursing the Dutch railway — the trains are also, well, kind of bad.

Schiphol is total chaos; NS trains are cancelled and/or delayed every single day; most public transportarion facing massive disruption. The new normal in the Netherlands. #publictransportation #Netherlands #NS #schiphol — TJ (@Tj_Rodrigues) August 8, 2022

The number of flat-out train failures has been increasing for years, and it’s gotten a whole lot worse in 2022.

So far this year, we’re on our way to registering as many as 3,483 disruptions — which might mean we’re headed towards a record year (in a bad way) for train travel.

Have you experienced unusually many train issues this year? Tell us about it in the comments below!