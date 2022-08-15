Tikkie launches new feature, even more ways for Dutchies to get their €2 back

Beloved Dutch app, Tikkie, has launched a whole new service, and the Dutch are going wild.

Groupie is the latest feature for the Dutch bank transfer platform and has nothing to do with sleeping with members of a rock band.

Instead, you’ll be invited to a group with other people, everyone can put in their shared expenses, and Groupie will calculate who owes what at the end. Ta-da!

READ NEXT | Tikkie etiquette: the do’s and don’ts of asking for money in the Netherlands

How Groupie works

Let’s say you go out for a weekend away with Kees and Marianne. Kees pays the flights (€242), Marianne books the hotel (€374), and you pick up the tab at the restaurants (€279).

Instead of pulling out the calculator after a few biertjes, all the amounts are thrown into Groupie, and it tells everyone exactly what they owe (like in the image below). Genius!

Ka-ching! No more math problems after three cocktails. Image: DutchReview

No account necessary

Naturally, it’s not the first app with this bright idea: Splitwise has been hanging around app stores for years, and (ooh, gossip) Tikkie is accused of copying the idea from another Dutch app, WieBetaaltWat (Who Pays What).

READ NEXT | Doei Tikkie, soon you can transfer money by merely pointing your phone

However, at WieBetaaltWat, users need to make an account — but at Tikkie, they don’t, reports NU.nl.

Now, I don’t have an MBA, but I’m pretty sure that’s an ‘edge in the market’ because, honestly, who has time to keep making new accounts and passwords?

Regardless, Groupie sounds super-handig — until all those Tikkie requests come rolling in, of course.

Will you be a Groupie convert? Tell us in the comments below!