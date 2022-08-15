Tikkie launches new feature, even more ways for Dutchies to get their €2 back

NewsEconomyPolitics & SocietyFeatured
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
photo-of-people-at-dinner-with-Groupie-by-Tikkie
Image: DutchReview

Beloved Dutch app, Tikkie, has launched a whole new service, and the Dutch are going wild.

Groupie is the latest feature for the Dutch bank transfer platform and has nothing to do with sleeping with members of a rock band.

Instead, you’ll be invited to a group with other people, everyone can put in their shared expenses, and Groupie will calculate who owes what at the end. Ta-da!

READ NEXT | Tikkie etiquette: the do’s and don’ts of asking for money in the Netherlands

How Groupie works

Let’s say you go out for a weekend away with Kees and Marianne. Kees pays the flights (€242), Marianne books the hotel (€374), and you pick up the tab at the restaurants (€279).

Instead of pulling out the calculator after a few biertjes, all the amounts are thrown into Groupie, and it tells everyone exactly what they owe (like in the image below). Genius!

screenshots-of-groupie-on-tikkie-showing-how-it-works
Ka-ching! No more math problems after three cocktails. Image: DutchReview

No account necessary

Naturally, it’s not the first app with this bright idea: Splitwise has been hanging around app stores for years, and (ooh, gossip) Tikkie is accused of copying the idea from another Dutch app, WieBetaaltWat (Who Pays What).

READ NEXT | Doei Tikkie, soon you can transfer money by merely pointing your phone

However, at WieBetaaltWat, users need to make an account — but at Tikkie, they don’t, reports NU.nl.

Now, I don’t have an MBA, but I’m pretty sure that’s an ‘edge in the market’ because, honestly, who has time to keep making new accounts and passwords?

Regardless, Groupie sounds super-handig — until all those Tikkie requests come rolling in, of course.

Will you be a Groupie convert? Tell us in the comments below!

Previous articleAfter stabbing, Dutch publisher sends Salman Rushdie’s work in reprint
Next articleChecking in for the train with your bank card or phone? Here’s how you can be one of the first
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Sam isn’t great at being Dutch. Originally hailing from Australia, she came to study in the Netherlands without knowing where the country was on a map. She once accidentally ordered the entire ice-cream menu at Smullers. She still can’t jump on the back of a moving bike. But, she remains fascinated by the tiny land of tall people.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Less Russian dependence and energy consumption? Unusually warm autumn has some benefits

The coming autumn and winter are expected to create quite the energy crisis. That was until the weather gods promised...
Juni Moltubak -

Latest posts

Less Russian dependence and energy consumption? Unusually warm autumn has some benefits

Juni Moltubak - 0
The coming autumn and winter are expected to create quite the energy crisis. That was until the weather gods promised us a strangely warm...

What do you call a person from The Hague? The origin story of Hagenees vs Hagenaar

Juni Moltubak - 0
As one of the most important cities in the Netherlands (Amsterdammers, fight me), it’s no wonder The Hague has a culture full of old...

Checking in for the train with your bank card or phone? Here’s how you can be one of the first

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Hoping to make train travel "even easier and more flexible," NS will trial travellers using their bank cards to check in and out. Travellers will...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X