Orange fever? Traffic jams expected in the Netherlands as Dutch team plays in World Cup

After many criticisms of Qatar’s ongoing human rights violations, the World Cup officially started this weekend, and the Netherlands is ready to watch its national team play.

Heavy traffic jams are expected later this afternoon as the Dutch team will play against Senegal at the World Cup.

While the interest for this year’s games is significantly smaller than usual, you might notice some extra traffic on the roads, according to RTL Nieuws.

The game starts at 5 PM, in the midst of rush hour, so this will be a “perfect match” for those racing to get home along with everyone else. We can expect the same on Friday, as the Dutch team will play against Ecuador at 5 PM.

On both days, the biggest crowds are expected between 3.30 PM and 4.30 PM.

Less interest

Only a third of the Dutchies have an interest in the championship this year, which is half as much as 30 years ago, Het Parool writes. This low number can be attributed to the many human rights and corruption criticisms in Qatar.

Speaking of the biggest Dutch football fans: one out of seven people in the Netherlands who normally watch the games says they will skip it this year. 🤯

Who is watching?

On behalf of the cabinet, Minister Conny Helder (Sport) will be present at the last group match of the Dutch team. It’s still uncertain, but King Willem-Alexander may travel as well.

Several governments and independent NGOs called to boycott this year’s World Cup. But, most Dutch press will also cover the games because they claim it’s a journalistic duty to report on major events.

The big Dutch media organisations will continue to write about the dark sides of the event in Qatar.

No Orange washing

Even for those who aren’t big on football, it’s recognisable that companies are making fewer commercials and campaigns this year. The usual “orange fever” probably won’t be as strong as usual.

In Amsterdam, watching the matches outdoors will be a bit more difficult this time around. While fans will probably opt to watch it indoors due to the cold, Amsterdammers don’t have a choice.

Unfortunately, it won’t be possible for those in the Dutch capital to enjoy the game outside at all due to municipality regulations.

