Hol’ up: Winter is returning to the Netherlands with a vengeance (and a chance of SNOW)

For those dreaming of sunshine (Read: us), you’ll have to wait a tad longer with winter rearing its ugly head for a repeat performance in the coming days. ☔️

Wet and stormy weather will attack the Benelux region, thanks to colder air circulating from the north with a chance of winter rainstorms, reports Weer & Radar.

Beware of the wind

On Friday, there will be strong winds of up to 90 kilometres per hour near the Dutch coast, unleashing their wrath on any unfortunate walkers with umbrellas. 🌬️

ICON model contains significant #weather #wetter of type “#Storm” with wind gusts of more than 90 km/h near #Alkmaar (#Netherlands) for in 2 days morning given in local time. The ICON forecast data predicts wind gusts with 112.50 km/h for 14.01.23 – 08:00 UTC. pic.twitter.com/SOuQ8f6q6W — ASKMeteo (@ASKMeteo) January 12, 2023

Over the weekend, stormy weather is threatening, with 40 to 50 millimetres of rain anticipated. Brr! 🥶

Rain, rain, and maybe snow

At the beginning of next week, a low-pressure area will settle over Scandinavia, sending a wave of freezing air straight towards the Netherlands — thanks, Scandis. 👎

The cold and moist air over the country will cause winter showers, so keep those winter clothes at arm’s reach.

Next week, we could possibly be seeing snow, with temperatures dropping and freezing overnight. ❄️

