Hol’ up: Winter is returning to the Netherlands with a vengeance (and a chance of SNOW)

Rainy-weather-with-people-shielding-themsevles-from-the-wind-and-rain-with-umbrellas
Image: Depositphotos https://nl.depositphotos.com/51673233/stock-photo-rainy-city.html

For those dreaming of sunshine (Read: us), you’ll have to wait a tad longer with winter rearing its ugly head for a repeat performance in the coming days. ☔️

Wet and stormy weather will attack the Benelux region, thanks to colder air circulating from the north with a chance of winter rainstorms, reports Weer & Radar.

Beware of the wind

On Friday, there will be strong winds of up to 90 kilometres per hour near the Dutch coast, unleashing their wrath on any unfortunate walkers with umbrellas. 🌬️

Over the weekend, stormy weather is threatening, with 40 to 50 millimetres of rain anticipated. Brr! 🥶

Rain, rain, and maybe snow

At the beginning of next week, a low-pressure area will settle over Scandinavia, sending a wave of freezing air straight towards the Netherlands — thanks, Scandis. 👎

The cold and moist air over the country will cause winter showers, so keep those winter clothes at arm’s reach.

Next week, we could possibly be seeing snow, with temperatures dropping and freezing overnight. ❄️

How are you spending the weekend with this cold weather? Tell us in the comments below! 

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Nightmare: hundreds locked in pitch-black NS train for hours with no food or drink
The 10 best hikes in and near Utrecht to bask in Dutch nature
Francesca Burbanohttps://burbanofrancesca.journoportfolio.com
Francesca is an international at heart but moved to the Netherlands to get her degree in media and communication. While she's not a big fan of the cold weather and biking (for good reason — she's been hit by bikes three times already), she fell in love with the canals, bitterballen, and the 'gezelligheid' of Dutch culture. When she's not writing, you'll find her reading thriller books, hitting her personal records at the gym, and cuddling up with her Ragdoll cat.

