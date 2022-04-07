You can now get a ferry between the Netherlands and Norway! 

The startup company, Holland Norway Lines, has officially launched its new ferry route. As of today, you can now sail between the Netherlands and Norway. 🚢 All aboard!

The new ferry service will sail from the Netherlands’ Eemshaven in Groningen and arrive in Kristiansand in Norway, reports Life In Norway. 🌊

The ferry has space for 1,500 passengers and 350 cars. It also comes with a sports pub, restaurants and even an onboard sauna resort with saunas and hot tubs. How class! 🧖‍♀️

Tell me more!

The ferry will take 18 hours to travel between the Netherlands and Norway — offering plenty of time for some sightseeing opportunities! 👀

The ferry will depart from the Netherlands at 3 PM, three times a week. Outbound ferry journeys will depart on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and arrive in Norway at 9 AM the following day.

Return journeys from Norway will also begin at 3 PM every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Let’s talk prices

Ok great! But how much is it going to cost you? Let’s lay it all out:

By foot With a car With a motorbike With a camper Outbound journeys (Eemshaven-Kristiansand) €75 €230 €255 €440 Homebound journeys (Kristiansand-Eemshaven) €75 €230 €255 €440

Travel with sustainable goals

Holland Norway Lines also mentions the company’s sustainable goals for this ferry route on their website. Their goal is to “create a zero-emission cruise-ferry connection between Holland and Norway”.

Sustainability is certainly a perk — and so is the travel time. This new ferry route will provide a systematic route for drivers and shorten the travel time of those traveling by car.

Are you excited about this new ferry option to Norway? Any travel plans? Tell us in the comments!