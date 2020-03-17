A message has spread on social media calling that people applause at 8 PM tonight the people whose collective efforts allow society to continue to function in the context of the coronavirus outbreak.

The people who are working to keep society running and to tackle the outbreak include healthcare workers, supermarket staffs, garbage collectors and police officers.

#klapcoronadewerelduit

The moment spread through the media under the hashtag #klapcoronadewerelduit and was actually made by three women who have chronically ill children, reports RTL Nieuws. They wish to spread a message of solidarity between people and especially for those among us who have been working especially hard in the past few weeks to fight the virus and to help for the well-being of society.

The principle is to clap three minutes at 8 PM, be it from your balcony, window or garden. Events like this have already happened in other countries affected by coronavirus, such as Italy, Bulgaria and Spain.

Solidarity in society

Ever since the outbreak began, there’s been plenty examples, in the Netherlands and elsewhere, of solidarity and collective organization to support vulnerable people affected by the outbreak. For example, there’s the #coronahulp, where people either ask for help or offer help on social media. Other spontaneous volunteering groups have formed, so if you want to give or receive help, don’t hesitate to reach out. Now more than ever, it’s important that we offer each other support and solidarity so that we emerge out of this crisis more united.

