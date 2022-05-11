Cases of needle spiking are on the rise in the Netherlands

Since last winter, there are increasing reports of women being drugged on nights out.

However, it’s no longer the roofy in the drink that causes the victims to pass out and, in the worst cases, leads to sexual abuse and rape.

Instead, victims are being spiked with needles. 💉

First cases reported in the UK

In October 2021, the first cases of girls being drugged in nightclubs made headlines in the UK, as reported by the NOS. Since then, over 1300 reports of needle spiking have been made in England alone.

Similar incidences were also recorded in Belgium and France, but it’s only recently that the crime has made its way to the Netherlands.

What to look out for?

Victims are spiked with a thin needle, commonly in the arm or leg. Soon after, they will feel dizzy, nauseous, experience memory loss, or become temporarily unconscious.

As an outsider, you might notice that someone seems disproportionately intoxicated in comparison with the amount of alcohol they’ve consumed.

In the video below, you can hear a first-hand account of needle spiking from a young woman who was drugged in Scotland.

A victim’s report

The NOS also interviewed a victim of needle spiking, who reports being drugged in an Amsterdam café last November already. After just two mixed drinks, Nathalie noticed the first symptoms.

She says: “I collapsed. I no longer understood what was happening around me. I really was in a haze.”

The first aid correspondent, upon looking at her pupils, concluded she was drugged. Only two days later — after noticing a mosquito-bite sized lump on her leg — did Nathalie go back to the GP.

Here, she was told that there was a good chance for the lump to stem from a needle. However, because no blood or urine test was made, there is no 100% certainty.

Have you heard of needle spiking before? Do you know any first-hand accounts? Share them in the comments!

