Pfft! Corrupt Dutch director who earned a €41K monthly salary just got a €350K payout

In yet another episode of rich people getting away with crimes: a former director of a Dutch company was fired for corruption. His punishment? A measly €350,000. How awful!

Yep, that’s right. Apparently, if you have enough money, the universe will find ways to give you more of it. The latest (or oldest?) get-rich-quick scheme? Corruption.

After 17 years working at the leasing company Econocom, the director was fired after it was discovered he hired a consultant friend who profited about €2.2 million from the company, reports RTL Nieuws.

In return? The director received a bunch of kickbacks, like cold hard cash direct to his account, fancy parties thrown for his wife and son. From other business relations, the man also enjoyed luxury items like a television.

Not enough? Why not go for gold! The man then used his company’s money to buy some perks for himself, like season tickets to Ajax football club.

(If you’re not breaking the law to watch your football team, are you even really a fan?)

Of course, that sneaky corruption is not where the story ends. Strap in!

Legal action

Although he was fired in back March 2020, we all know how lengthy these court processes can be.

In the fall of 2021, after he demanded severance and back pay, the court ruled that the manager’s dismissal was not wrongful. (Um, hello? We could have told them that!)

Maybe he just wasn’t rich enough?

While working, the former director’s salary was a modest €41,000 per month.

Yet since his firing in 2020, there’s been much back and forth about just exactly how much extra money the court would award (uh, we mean, punish) him with.

However, in a twisted turn of events, the court later ruled that he was entitled to a whopping €158,000 in overdue bonuses. 🤯

Yet, that still wasn’t enough. The former director went back again and was awarded payments of 52 unused vacation days PLUS a compensation of €77,000 because of mistakes made in the procedure.

(Just a question: What mistakes were they, and can our boss make them too?)

All in all, the court decided that this allegedly corrupt, thieving director should receive a payout of €350,000. We don’t know how we pulled that off, but his lawyer must be Saul Goodman. 😬

Where do we go from here?

Well, he got away with it. He successfully got his TV, his Ajax games, and his parties. With his fun new payout, who knows what he’ll buy (or steal) next?

So remember, kids, eat the rich! 🍽️

