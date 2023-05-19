Culprit throws live fireworks through letterbox at 3 AM, injuring resident

A resident of Tuitjenhorn, a village in North Holland, was left injured and with plenty of damage to their home after a firework was thrown inside the house through the letterbox very early on Thursday morning. 

It’s no secret that the Dutch love their fireworks, no matter the day of the year or the occasion — but it got a bit out of hand this time.

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #92: Be weirdly pyromaniacal about fireworks

The explosion from the firework shattered the glass front door and several windows, sending glass pieces flying, several of which hit the resident’s face, RTL Nieuws reports. 

Four people inside the home when the fireworks exploded

While three people were sleeping upstairs in the house, one person was downstairs in their living room when the fireworks were thrown into the house at around 3 AM on Thursday morning.

Luckily, the injured resident was treated on the spot and didn’t have to go to the hospital.

Less luckily, however, much of the house was left damaged by the explosion. On top of the shattered windows, the resident’s car shed were also damaged by the explosion. 

An ongoing investigation

The police haven’t managed to nab the culprit yet. At the time of writing, they are questioning witnesses and anyone who might have CCTV footage of the incident.

The police also report that they are unsure of whether this was a targeted attack and hope to uncover more information with the investigation. 

Naomi came to the Netherlands four years ago for her studies with two suitcases and without ever having been to the country or knowing much about it. Now, you can find her eating ‘bitterballen’ and fighting against the Dutch wind on her bike every day like a local. Naomi enjoys writing about what is going on around her alongside a warm cup of coffee.

