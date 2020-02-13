A bomb letter exploded at an ING branch in Amsterdam today, and another mail bomb was found and disabled by police in Leudsen, according to NOS.

Here’s what the package looks like:

Luckily the bomb did not produce major harm- a person had inhaled the smoke but was checked by an ambulance shortly after as a precaution.

Similarly, a bomb letter was also found this morning at a company building in Leusden. Thankfully, it did not go off and was disabled by the Explosives Clearance Service (Explosieven Opruimingsdienst Explosives).

Not the first case of mail bombs

Police have noted that there may be a link between the bomb letters from Wednesday, and that of last month. On Wednesday, mail bombs exploded in Amsterdam and Kerkrade- but luckily no injuries took place. Interestingly, the sender ordered for a payment to be made in bitcoins, threatening to send along more explosives if these demands were not met. And last month, five different companies received bomb letters- but no explosives were actually fired.

Mysterious perpetrator

Although the sender might be the same person, it’s unknown whether a suspect has been found.