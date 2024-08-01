TRAINING: The Dutch are (once again) the best non-native English speakers in the world!

They speak good English, ja? 

Christopher Conway
Image: Dreamstime

If any international in the Netherlands has experienced a (rare and fleeting) feeling of inferiority while here, it’s likely because they heard a Dutch person speaking English.

To clarify, they heard a Dutch person speaking English so well that they could be mistaken for a native speaker who also just arrived in the country.

And you’d be right in feeling this strange mix of awe and self-doubt (no offence). Why? Because according to the 2021 EF English Proficiency Index (EF EPI), the Dutch are the best non-native English speakers in the world — and for the third year in a row! 🇳🇱

The best of 112 countries

We’re not just talking about a small survey consisting of 10 non-native English speakers, one of which being a Dutch person with the very appealing bribe of a warm and gooey stroopwafel.

Nee, this survey measured the English language skills of two million people across a whopping 112 countries! 🌏

READ MORE | Why are the Dutch so good at speaking English?

Using a points system to calculate the English skills of the different countries, the EF EPI awarded the Netherlands with 663 points (11 points higher than last year), placing them in the number one position with a level of “very high proficiency.”

Amsterdam ranked as having the best non-native English speakers

The Netherlands has won the crown for not only being the best non-native English-speaking country but also for having the best non-native English-speaking city in the world. 💪

Yep, Amsterdam has been ranked the best non-native English-speaking city — and are we really surprised given how much of a hub it is for internationals?

READ MORE | Amsterdam is the second-best city in the world (say what?)

What other countries are great at speaking English?

Of course, while we at DutchReview are delighted to hear that the Dutch have won this round once again, some of you may be curious to know what other countries ranked highly.

Let’s lay out the results! The following countries were ranked as having “very high proficiency” in speaking English as a non-native language:

RankingCountry
1Netherlands
2Austria
3Denmark
4Singapore
5Norway
6Belgium
7Portugal
8Sweden
9Finland
10Croatia
11Germany
12South Africa
13Luxembourg

Did your country rank on the list? Tell us your thoughts on these findings in the comments below!

Christopher Conway
