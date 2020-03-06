46 new patients have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the Netherlands, bringing the official number to 128.

Meanwhile, football club Ajax’s assistant coach, Cristian Poulsen has been asked to stay home along with two other Ajax staff members until next Firday due to a suspected coronavirus infection, RTL Nieuws reports.

As of now, these are precautionary measures, as Poulsen celebrated his 40th birthday party where a guest had tested positive for COVID-19. Alongside Poulsen, the team’s physiologist, Alessandro Schoenmaker as well as one of the physiotherapists are also under home isolation, according to De Telegraaf.