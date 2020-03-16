The number of cases in the Netherlands continues to grow, reaching 1413 cases, which is an increase of 278 patients since the last count.

The government has finally implemented some measures yesterday, including closing down all restaurants, clubs, cafes, brothels and other venues until the 6th of April. Schools have finally been closed too, after pressure from school organizations and health officials.

As we’ve reported earlier, the actual number of cases is actually higher in reality. Why will DutchReview keep reporting the official number then? Well, it signals a trend and direction of the pandemic, that’s one thing. The number of deaths also is relevant. And we’re also attaching other news about coronavirus in the Netherlands to these articles, so you know you’re getting an update from DutchReview somewhere between 14 and 15 pm.

20,000 companies wish to reduce their working hours

According to NOS, 20,000 companies have recently applied so that they might reduce their working hours due to the coronavirus outbreak, as stated by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment. On Friday, 500 applications were made to a website set up by the Ministry to request the reduced working hours. In total, around 300,000 people work at these companies.

Albert Heijn asks customers to shop as they normally do

After a recent spike in panic buying and hoarding in supermarkets, Albert Heijn has released a statement, asking people to do their groceries as they would normally do. According to them, the stocks are refilled several times per day and the staff is working hard to do so.

Jumbo stores have shorter hours so that supplies can continue. More personnel is needed, in order to keep up with the high demand.

Less people in trains

People are (hopefully) taking these measures seriously- this is evidenced by the fact that there are 85% fewer passengers on the train in comparison to Monday.

The trains that are running are doing some good work though, best piece of media we’ve ever seen from the NS <3

Waarschijnlijk lees je deze tweet vanuit huis, want vanmorgen zagen we 85% minder reizigers in de trein dan normaal op maandag. Zet 'm op allemaal en let op elkaar! 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/87mQNv2ugI — NS online (@NS_online) March 16, 2020

