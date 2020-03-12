The Dutch government has had a slow response to the ongoing global pandemic of coronavirus. Worldwide, countries are shutting down borders, closing schools and other institutions, banning public events and quarantining large areas.

RIVM reports that the cases detected today have risen to 614, which is an increase of 111 cases from yesterday. It’s unclear as of now how the number relates to the decision by the GGD to only test one member of the family, instead of looking at individual cases.

School leaders demand that educational institutions close

RTL Nieuws reports that the General Association of School Leaders (AVS) has demanded from the government that they close all schools throughout the country, as a way of limiting the spread of the virus. This is a policy that has already been implemented elsewhere in European countries, even in countries that have a much lower number of cases.

Crisis meeting at the government

While earlier on Monday, Mark Rutte has said that he will not implement further actions to prevent the spread of the virus, the cabinet has met at 1:00 PM today in order to decide what is the best course of action to limit the spread of the virus.

The meeting will involve relevant ministers and will take place at the Ministry of Justice and Security. A press conference is scheduled to take place afterwards, we’ll keep you updated.

