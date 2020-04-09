The RIVM has just reported 1,213 new cases of coronavirus in the Netherlands. This brings the total number of infected persons to 21,762. Additionally, 148 new deaths resulting from the virus have been reported. The total mortality count is now 2,396. Finally, 237 new people have been hospitalised, which means 7,962 in total.

Compared to yesterday’s data, there are more reported cases of coronavirus. However, less people have been hospitalised (81 less today). Thus, the downward trend of the growth rate for coronavirus hospitalisations in the Netherlands continues. The death count has not changed significantly (147 yesterday compared to 148).

The RIVM notes that not all people have been hospitalised or have died in the pat 24 hours as there may be a lag in the reporting of the data. Furthermore, the past few days have shown a slower increase in numbers that what they would be if no social distancing measures were taken.

This is why it is crucial for everyone to do their part and respect the social distancing rules.

The number of coronavirus patients in IC units has gone down for the first time

Yesterday, it was reported that the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units across the Netherlands has decreased for the first time. Today, sixteen less patients are in IC units compared to yesterday.

A total of 1408 patients are currently in intensive care, and for the first time, it appears that more people have left these units than have joined.

The oldest coronavirus patient to recover comes from the Netherlands

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 107 year-old Cornelia Ras from Goeree-Overflakee in the province of South Holland, is the oldest coronavirus patient ever to have recovered.

Ras likely contracted the virus during a church service at her nursing home, where 40 other people were also infected, and at least 10 did not survive. However, she has made a full recovery.

Is the 1.5 meter distance the new normal? And how long will people keep to it?

At a press conference yesterday, Mark Rutte stated that we have seek out a new normal in our current society, as the social distancing measures will continue for some time.

How will people deal with following these new rules in the long-term? The longer they will last, the harder it will be for people to deal with them, according to social psychologist Tom Postmes.

Postmes explains three stages of disaster situations, eventually explaining that people let go of the rules completely.

Second arrest made after police officer was bitten and attacked in Rotterdam-West

Currently, police have the power to fine people who are not respecting the social distancing rules- keeping to a 1.5 metre distance from one another, not going out in groups of three or more. A second suspect has been arrested for biting and abusing a police officer in Rotterdam (the first arrest was made right after the incident took place).

Police officers were attacked by the group, kicked when they were on the ground, and one was bitten. According to the police, this incident has had “a significant impact” on the police officers in question, which is especially understandable in the current situation.

How will coronavirus affect the economy? 5% contraction expected by Rabobank

Rabobank has released its predictions (following in the footsteps of other banks) for what the Dutch economy will look like after the coronacrisis.

The best case scenario is that the economy shrinks by 5%. That’s assuming that normal life resumes on 1 June, but that’s generally understood to be an optimistic assumption. More than likely, at least some social distancing measures will continue into the autumn, with schools and contact businesses like hairdressers to reopen first.

Half of the patients in the dementia wing of a Rotterdam nursing home have died from coronavirus

Horrible news this morning: more than half the residents of a wing of the Rotterdam nursing home De Leeuwenhoek have died, likely from coronavirus. The affected wing houses patients who suffer from dementia.

It is unclear why this wing has been so badly affected, and despite appearances, it is also unclear if the nursing home has actually done anything wrong in its reaction to the virus.

Our thoughts and prayers go to these patients and their families.

