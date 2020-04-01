The RIVM has published the latest count of coronavirus cases in the Netherlands. The new number is 13,614 cases. This is an increase of 1,019 cases since yesterday’s count, with 134 more deaths (total: 1173) and 447 more hospitalizations (5159 in total).

For what it’s worth, the number of deaths and hospitalizations are lower than they were yesterday. But it’s important to remember that the numbers might be off by a bit, as the RIVM also has reported.

The big news of yesterday and today was of course that the Netherlands has decided to extend the deadline of the existing measure until the date of April 28. What else was happening on the coronavirus front today?

A vaccine in the works for coronavirus by a pharmaceutical company in Leiden

A vaccine is currently being researched and produced by pharmaceutical company Janssen, which previously worked on an Ebola vaccine together with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, part of the US Department of Health.

The vaccine has already received an investment of one billion dollars, and the first tests reveal that the vaccine creates antibodies that latch on to the virus and eliminate it.

First trials on people will begin in September of this year, and if it all goes well, we might see the vaccine being given to the general population in the beginning of 2021.

101-year-old coronavirus patient in the Netherlands leaves hospital after being treated

Another positive news is that a 101-year-old woman was released from a hospital in IJsselland after being successfully treated for coronavirus.

Her daughter praised the hospital staff for their prompt and helpful interventions, as well as for keeping her informed on her mother’s situation.

The woman will now be transferred to the Aafje Care Hotel, which is a section in the Maasstad Hospital designed for recovering coronavirus patients.

