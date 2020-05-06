The RIVM has published the latest count of coronavirus cases in the Netherlands. As of today, there are now 232 more cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 41,319.

When it comes to hospitalisations, 27 more patients ended up in the hospital, reaching a total of 11,153.Unfortunately, there have also been 36 more deaths since the last count, bringing the total to 5,204.

According to the RIVM, the numbers indicate that the measures in place are working.

Antibody trials in the Netherlands and Israel show progress

Two separate studies developed in the Netherlands and in Israel have successfully managed to treat coronavirus in a lab setting using antibodies.

The basis of the research was on antibodies previously used to treat the SARS virus during the outbreak in 2002-2004. While still in its early stages and not yet tested on humans, the scientists working on the project are optimistic about its prospects for treating the coronavirus.

Anti-lockdown protest in the Hague

Yesterday, the Hague was the scene for an anti-lockdown protest. The protest was unannounced, and while initially, it got the green light from the mayor to be allowed to continue, disobedience from the protesters led to the arrest of around 80 activists.

A similar unannounced protest also happened in the Hague last week, and it was dispersed by the police. Chalk messages with anti-lockdown messages appeared around the Hague, and there might be a connection between the messages and the recent incident with two broadcasting masts set on fire.

1.5 million faulty coronavirus tests sold by Dutch company

A Dutch biotechnology company named Inzek sold 1.5 million faulty coronavirus tests. The company initially claimed that the tests were made in the Netherlands, however that turned out to be false. Instead, the tests were made in China.

The company claimed that the tests can accurately verify within 10 minutes if someone has the coronavirus. Independent studies found that the tests are inaccurate and that they pose a “major public health hazard.”

