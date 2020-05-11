The RIVM has published the latest count of coronavirus cases in the Netherlands.

As of today, there are 161 more cases in the Netherlands, bringing the total to 42,788.

36 more people have ended up in the hospital, as the number of hospitalizations continues to be on a downwards trend.

Unfortunately, 16 more people have died since the last count, with 5,456 deaths so far reported in the Netherlands due to the coronavirus.

According to the RIVM, based on the current statistics, the social distancing measures seem to be working and having a positive effect in slowing down the spread of the virus.

Relaxing the lockdown: primary schools, libraries and hairdressers reopen today

Today is a big day for the Netherlands, as primary schools and most contact professions reopen. Primary schools are reopening partially today, after almost two months of schooling at home. The vast majority of schools are opting for half-full classes (where students alternate days).

Contact professions can also reopen from today: that includes masseurs, driving instructors, and nail technicians, among others. For most of these professions, customers are required to call to make an appointment. Libraries will also open today.

Number of ICU cases in the Netherlands continues to drop

The number of ICU cases is continuing to drop in the Netherlands. In the past 24 hours, there has been been a decrease of 34 coronavirus ICU cases. As of now, there are 507 coronavirus patients in ICU’s, as reported by the National Coordination Center for Patient Distribution (LCPS) this past Sunday.

In early-April during the peak of the crisis here in the Netherlands, there were 1,424 coronavirus ICU patients. As an emergency measure, that capacity was temporarily increased to 2,400 beds by bringing nurses and doctors from different departments.

No commute and no colleagues: how have Dutchies found working from home?

Half of Dutch people want to continue working from home in some capacity, research by Nationale Vacaturebank and Intermediair reveals. People’s experiences of working from home depended on a couple of things: whether they had children or not (which made it more difficult to work from home) what sort of work they did (i.e. whether it relied on communicating with others), and their relationship with their coworkers (many people missed their colleagues).

Know your Dutch slang: corona edition

There is an influx of new words birthed during the corona crisis, creating a coronawoordenboek of over seven hundred words. Lucky for us, a lot of them are also brilliant.

Check out top 20 coronavirus slang words, categorised under the following: socialising, dating, regarding government matters, and isolation, defined purely for your entertainment and perhaps use.

Feature image: Gustavo Fring/Pexels