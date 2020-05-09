The latest coronavirus figures for the Netherlands have been released by the RIVM. The number of hospitalizations remains lower than in recent weeks, with 58 new patients. A further 289 people have tested positive.

Meanwhile, 63 more people have died from the virus, bringing the total Dutch death toll to 5,422. The total number of infections in the Netherlands is now 42,382.

However, the Netherlands has lowered the infection rate to the point where the government plans to begin relaxing measures from Monday. The RIVM says the most recent statistics prove the social distancing measures are working — but warn that due to a lack of testing in the Netherlands, the actual number of infections is far higher.

Dutchies warned not to travel to Zandvoort

The sunny weather has many Dutchies planning to have a beach day — but NS warns that’s not a great idea. The transport provider is seeing trains increasingly full.

“That has not yet led to incidents in recent hours, but we are concerned about the coming hours,” said an NS spokesperson.

The NS is concerned that as the trains fill, people will not comply with social distancing measures, such as keeping a sufficient distance. “Therefore, only travel to Zandvoort if it is absolutely necessary,” says the NS spokesperson.

Flower sales grow

A second-coming for the floriculture industry after coronavirus ground sales to an almost halt. While in March the industry had an indice of -40 to -80% of sales, it is now between -10 and -20%.

Ad

Mother’s Day tomorrow (don’t forget!) has helped boost the numbers, said Marco van Zijverden, director of the Dutch Flower Group. “That is always the most important week of the year. We are not at the level of last year, but it has improved.”

New measures to come into effect from Monday

New measures were announced May 6 for the gradual reopening of the Netherlands. These include:

From May 11:

Primary schools partially reopen with restrictions. Only 50% of students will attend at a time, with students rotating days at home and days at school.

Day-care and special primary education can open fully.

Contact professions, like orthodontists, hairdressers, and manicurists to be allowed again

Libraries allowed to reopen.

Sports that are played outside and are non-contact can be played again by anyone, including adults.

Those with contact professions, teachers, and those who work with children can be tested.

From May 18:

Testing opens to more groups, such as police officers and public transport operators.

From June 1

Highschools can reopen with restrictions.

Public transport will also resume its normal scheduling on June 1, but everyone will need to wear a face mask.

Terraces will partially reopen, but clients will need to make a reservation.

Museums can reopen, but only for prepurchased tickets — no walk-ins.

Theatres and cinemas may reopen, but with certain conditions: only 30 people are allowed in the same room, and they must keep 1.5m from each other.

Everyone should be able to get a test.

From July 1:

Group activities with up to 100 people can take place. These include weddings, funerals, and so forth.

Camping sites can reopen, and communal showers and toilets can be used again.

From September 1:

All sports can happen and gyms can open again. The government is investigating whether gyms can be reopened sooner than this.

Saunas and pools will also reopen.

A decision will be made about whether festivals and other public gatherings can continue on this date.

Ongoing:

No groups larger than three people in public spaces.

Ensuring a minimum distance 1.5 metres away from other people where possible, including supermarkets.

Encouraging people to work from home.

Those in vulnerable groups, such as the elderly and immune-compromised people, to avoid gatherings and public transport.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for more information about coronavirus in the Netherlands.

Feature Image: Canva