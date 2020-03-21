The current number of coronavirus patients in the Netherlands stands at 3631 after RIVM published the latest count today. 

This is an increase of 637 patients since yesterday. Sadly, 30 people have also died in the same period. All deaths to date are reported to be between 63 and 95 years of age. It’s likely the number of cases is far higher, however, these are the official figures reported by health officials.

Here’s some stuff to cheer you up

There is a whole myriad of crap going on in our lives and the world in general and there’s not much we can do about it besides #flattenthecurve and #washyourhands. So today, instead of feeling even crappier after our coronavirus update, here are some things which not totally suck:

Oh, and since it’s almost the flower season anyways, we might as well enjoy that:

 

Normally it would be about time to massively swarm the near blossoming #flower fields. Well, liking and loving pictures of the these lovely Dutch tulip fields is the next best thing we guess 🌷😘 Lovely pic by @spuffnix

Check out our coronavirus guide

We’ve created a guide with everything you need to know about the coronavirus in the Netherlands. There’s much talk about the Dutch strategy to counter corona, you can read more about that extremely difficult debate right here.

Rutte has also stated that a lockdown is still an option, but not the way to go right now since the ICU units are still sufficiently available.

Feature Image: Pixabay

