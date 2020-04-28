The RIVM’s latest numbers reveal that there are only 171 new infections. Compared to yesterday’s rate of increase of 400 new patients, this number is considered encouraging.

This means there are now a total of 38,416 reported infections in the Netherlands.

Hospitalisations are now at 88, bringing the total number to 10,609, and new reported deaths are at 48, bringing the total mortality count to 4,566.

Of course, not all deaths have occurred in the past 24 hours. Furthermore, there might be a delay in reporting numbers and not all cases are being reported for the count. But it is clear that the numbers are declining compared to a couple of weeks ago, when new infections were above 1000 per day.

Did people stick to the coronavirus rules during King’s Day?

Authorities are generally happy with how King’s Day went in terms of people sticking to the 1.5m rule. Furthermore, young people, in particular, have shown a marked improvement in keeping to the rules since a few weeks ago.

Over the entire weekend, 719 fines were given out to people who were flaunting social distancing rules. On King’s Day itself, 65 fines were handed out until 4 pm. The police also noted that the number of fines given out on the night before King’s Day was surprisingly low, at 309.

Call to donate flowers for Remembrance Day

One of the most important Dutch national days is around the corner, namely Remembrance Day on May 4. Given the current situation with the coronavirus, Remembrance Day will be different this year. Although the Prime Minister and King will be giving their annual speeches, their audience will tune in from their screens instead of attending the festivities at Dam Square this year.

A decision was made by the National Committee so that people may buy and donate flowers from flower growers, so that they may get distributed across war memorials in the country. Furthermore, as per usual, there will be two minutes of silence at 8:00 PM followed by the singing of the Dutch national anthem.

Minks have been infected with coronavirus North Brabant

Coronavirus has been detected in several mink farms amongst some of the animals. Because some of the farm’s employees had symptoms of the virus, it can be presumed that the animals were infected by their human caretakers.

The farms are located in Milheeze and Beek en Donk, both of which are located in the region of North Brabant. The virus has hit this region in the Netherlands the hardest. Both farms have been closed as a precautionary measure.

Dutch students forced to sail across the Atlantic to return home after coronavirus outbreak

When the coronavirus hit Europe in full-force, many people, including 25 Dutch high-school students, found themselves stranded in foreign countries, unable to easily return home due to the many new travel restrictions.

The students, between the ages of 15 and 17 years old, were taking part in a sailing course that was supposed to last for a duration of six weeks. The organisers of the course, professional sailors and teachers, decided that the only thing left to do was to sail all the way back to the Netherlands — a 7000-kilometre trip. They finally arrived back in the Netherlands in Harlingen on April 26, just in time to celebrate King’s Day.

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva