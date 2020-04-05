As of today, the RIVM reports 1224 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 17.851. Also 253 people have been hospitalised. Additionally, 115 new deaths have been reported. The total count is now at 1766.

Grim numbers, but both the new counts for the deceased and the hospitalised are down when compared to yesterday. The exponential growth of the stats isn’t happening.

However, it’s important to remember that the numbers may not be entirely accurate, as the RIVM notes. Testing is not conducted with every possible case, and recoveries are not being recorded as of now. Furthermore, deaths and hospitalisations are not always reported on the day they occur.

Warm weather today, but take precaution

As sunny, warm weather is predicted this weekend, Rutte and the cabinet are concerned that people won’t adhere to social distancing rules. Note that these regulations were implemented for a reason, and it is important to adhere to them.

Virologists expect most coronavirus rules to continue until July

Bad news if you were hoping to go on vacation this summer- or if you were hoping to resume normal life any time soon. Dutch virologists expect that coronavirus rules, such as the required 1.5 meter distance between people and the closures of restaurants and bars, will probably persist until July at least.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mark Rutte expects the number of people in intensive care will hit its peak in May, and won’t return to current levels until July (that’s 1200 beds occupied, by the way).

Despite all the mayhem there’s also somewhat better news:

Coronavirus vaccine has promising results

Researchers and scientists around the Netherlands are working hard to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus. The pharmaceutical company Janssen, located in Leiden, is currently working on developing such a vaccine.

The vaccine is still in its first phrases, but so far, the tests revealed that the vaccine produces antibodies that then latch on to and neutralise the coronavirus.

If all goes well, by September we will have the first trials of the vaccine on people. Based on the results then, it will be decided whether to mass-produce it and hopefully by early 2021, it will be readily available.

If you’re an expat in the Netherlands

Living in another country can be an amazing but challenging experience. Living in a country during a pandemic? That’s more challenging than ever. You may be battling loneliness, homesickness, and concern over navigating a health crisis in a foreign country.

If you have concerns about whether to return home, how to get basic groceries, to overcome the culture shock and language barrier, loneliness during this time of isolation, how to navigate the Dutch healthcare system and more, check out our article on concerns that expats might have during the coronavirus crisis and how to handle them.

