The RIVM’s latest figures reveal that there are 514 new cases of coronavirus. This brings the total number of cases to 39,316.

Additionally, there have been 84 new hospitalisations, bringing the total to 10,769. Finally, there are 84 new reported deaths. The total mortality count is 4,795.

According to the RIVM, the figures continue in line with the trend that measures are working, since the number of reports per day of hospitalisations are declining, as are the number of deaths.

NS struggles to increase its capacity while respecting the 1.5m rule

Respecting the 1.5m rule, so far, has meant that about 75% of train seats need to be empty. For example, in the four-seat arrangement that is very common on Dutch trains, only one of the four seats can be occupied. The NS is using a system of green and red stickers to show where passengers can sit, and where not.

For the moment, this method of keeping trains 75% empty works well, because demand for public transport has fallen to 85% of its previous level. But when schools reopen, and more regulations relax, using one seat in every four is going to be a major problem. The NS is therefore exploring different options in order to adhere to guidelines in place.

The Netherlands could almost double coronavirus testing capacity with German help

The Dutch government could technically perform far more coronavirus tests than it currently does.

Through a German laboratory, 5,000 tests could be conducted per day for a period of two months. This would nearly double the testing capacity for coronavirus in the Netherlands.

According to the Outbreak Management Team (OMT), increased testing capacity would serve as a condition to relax coronavirus measures, NOS reports.

Visit the Keukenhof virtually this year through a 360 degree tour

Can’t take a trip to the Keukenhof this year due to the coronavirus restrictions? Well, you can still appreciate the splendour of the gardens through their new virtual tour.

This year, due to coronavirus restrictions the Keukenhof in Lisse will be closed for visitors. Tulips are in full bloom now, and it’s sad that we can’t experience them first-hand.

But, thankfully, the Keukenhof has a solution that’s, well, as good as it gets in times like these, check out their virtual tour here.

