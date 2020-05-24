The RIVM has published the latest count of coronavirus cases in the Netherlands, for Sunday the 24th of May.

The new count reveals that there are 172 more detected cases in the Netherlands, with a total of 45,236 cases registered ever since the outbreak began.

Serious cases of the coronavirus lead to the hospitalization of a further 13 people.

Unfortunately, ever since the last count, 11 people have succumbed to the virus. Nationwide, the coronavirus has caused 5822 deaths.

Yesterday, Saturday the 23rd, deaths and hospitalisations remained low, with 23 deaths and 10 new hospitalizations reported.

Half of Dutch people still don’t wash their hands despite the pandemic

Washing your hands is one of the most important measures you can take to protect yourself from the coronavirus.

The Dutch people already have a bad track record when it comes to washing their hands, and the pandemic seems to not have changed that too much. An investigation by the RIVM on the efficacy of different coronavirus measures revealed that only 48% of them wash their hands.

Ad

Conspiracy theories take hold in the Netherlands during the pandemic

Conspiracies and fake news have spread virally during the pandemic in the Netherlands, but also throughout the world.

One of the most popular conspiracies in the Netherlands is about 5G towers, which has lead to arsonist attacks on broadcasting towers.

Beyond that, there have been protests in The Hague and Utrecht, which promoted a wide range of conspiracies, ranging from a connection between 5G and the coronavirus, as well as anti-vaccination messages.

What’s certain is that social media platforms have a great responsibility to identify and remove any such conspiracy theories, which as of now are propelled by the algorithms for their potential as viral content.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for the latest coronavirus news in the Netherlands.

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva