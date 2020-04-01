This week, at least five pages of obituaries were filled in the DeMooiRooiKrant newspaper in Sint-Oedenrode, North Brabant. In the past, the obituaries would fit in half a page, NOS reports.

The amount of obituaries for the week totalled 18. Jeroen van de Sande, the editor-and-chief of DeMooiRooiKrant, told Omroep Brabant that “there have never been so many.” He continued to say that “two-thirds of this number can be attributed to coronavirus.” Most casualties were over 70 years of age.

The village is Sint-Oedenrode, comprising of 18,000 inhabitants, meaning that it is a close-knit town where people know each other. “It’s sad,” van de Sande notes.

Similar trends elsewhere

In Italy, the town of Bergamo in the northern region has experienced so many casualties that life has come to a standstill. In its local newspaper, L’Eco di Bergamo, the obituary section lasts 10-11 pages.

One of 11 pages of deaths in L'Eco di Bergamo today. Imagine that in the Belfast Telegraph, Irish Independent or Evening Standard? I'd rather not. pic.twitter.com/fzMgSBFIHg — Frank Coughlan (@fmcomment) March 31, 2020

Most of the casualties were reported to be coronavirus-related.

Coronavirus numbers on the rise in the Netherlands

The coronavirus count has been increasing daily in the Netherlands (as well as in other parts of the world). It therefore comes as no surprise that restrictive measures in place have been extended till the end of April.

ICU capacity in the Netherlands is 1900 coronavirus patients and 500 non-coronavirus patients, according to NOS. This limit has not been reached as yet. However, should we get this far, Diederik Gommers, the chairman of the Dutch Association for Intensive Care notes that patients can be taken to Germany which has a greater ICU capacity (25,000 beds total).

