We can’t vaccinate against coronavirus, but we can give you a good old-fashioned dose of good news! In these difficult times, there are little nuggets of positivity to remind you that it’s not all dark and gloomy. There are always nice things happening — and this virus isn’t going to last forever.

Coronavirus is ubiquitous around the globe — its worrisome numbers are slapped across all media outlets, it dominates conversations, and is the only thought on everyone’s mind. COVID-19 tore open the door and become a part of our daily lives.

Unsurprisingly, the current mood is pretty low: anxiety, worry and fear have seemingly plagued the world. But in such times, it’s comforting to know that there are good things still happening.

Like the fact that over 85,000 people confirmed to have the virus have been cured — and counting. That’s not even taking into account everyone with symptoms so mild they were never tested.

Let’s jump into some of the good news around coronavirus!

Progress is being made

There’s a lot of work being done behind the scenes to limit the damage of the virus in this unprecedented situation. Globally, pharmaceutical companies around the world are joining forces to develop a vaccine against COVID-19. Vaccines are being developed, treatment options are being discovered: the scientific community have turned to fight the situation at large.

Meanwhile, in the Netherlands, there have also been scientific developments:

A group of 10 scientists at Erasmus MC and Utrecht University claim to have discovered an antibody against COVID-19. This antibody has not as yet been tested on humans, and this process could take months. We don’t know as yet whether it will be effective, but it is a promising step in the right direction.

Een wereldprimeur van het Erasmus MC en de Universiteit Utrecht: zij vonden een antilichaam tegen COVID-19. https://t.co/VCEMbC8WvL

A human monoclonal 1 antibody blocking SARS-CoV-2 infection https://t.co/AHdQmnuv7b — flosz (@floszcrxl) March 14, 2020

Additionally, Dutch researchers are currently investigating whether the tuberculosis vaccine could be used to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Dutch hospitals testing tuberculosis vaccine for improved protection vs corona could lessen symptoms for healthcare workers to fight personnel shortageshttps://t.co/6s9qZuJ4k4 — CRONK (@CryptoCronkite) March 18, 2020

Humanity shines through

And it’s nice to see both the community (whether it’s on a local, national or global level) coming together and helping out. Take #CoronaHulp as an example.

In the Netherlands, people have taken to Twitter with the hashtag #CoronaHulp, where you can make a call for help or offer it over the coronavirus outbreak and the measures taken to prevent it from spreading.

Ik ben trots hoe liefdevol en vlot m’n irl en online omgeving reageert op de nieuwe anti-corona-maatregelen. De clubs van m’n dochters gelastten meteen alles af. Vrienden vroegen of ik hulp nodig had (superlief maar nu niet nodig). En er is #coronahulp. We zijn ons beste zelf 💕 — Asha ten Broeke (@ashatenbroeke) March 12, 2020

And last Tuesday in the Netherlands, a message spread on social media calling upon people to applaud at 8 PM for those whose collective efforts have allowed society to continue to function in the times of the coronavirus outbreak. A standing ovation could be heard over in multiple cities. In one word: heartwarming.

A moving moment: The 'national applause' for health care workers in the Netherlands. I hope the solidarity will last when things get tougher. pic.twitter.com/4j7cSkkZ8S — Martin Enserink (@martinenserink) March 17, 2020

This was also done in other countries like Spain and Italy.

And although a lot of stores and businesses had to close in adherence to measures implemented to prevent the spread of the virus, some good was still done. The flower industry took a hit from these measures — but unsold flowers didn’t go to waste. They are being delivered to hospitals and care homes to workers for all that they are doing to keep society functioning in light of all the complications that have arisen.

Also, three Chinese airlines pitched in and donated tens of thousands of mouth masks and gloves to KLM. These items were then distributed throughout hospitals in the Netherlands. It just goes to show that international cooperation is actually possible.

Hopefully, a read through this article gave you a few good vibes to get through another day.

Seen any other positive things happening during these dark days? We love to hear about them!

Feature Image: sonming4/Pixabay