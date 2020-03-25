Coronavirus has been a slap in the face of huge numbers of industries, but Keukenhof rose to the occasion (get it? I’m sorry). If you’re hiding in self-isolation and dreaming of those stretching, colourful tulip fields, we have good news: you can still see them in all their glory.

Alright, maybe not all their glory, but at least through the magic of the internet. Turns out Keukenhof has a budding romance with video, releasing incredible footage and virtual tours of their blooms for the world to see.

The Keukenhof has been hard at work growing an amazing array of flowers for the public. While every year millions of locals and tourists flock to see the blooms, this year the parking lot will be empty. The effects of coronavirus are being felt right before Keukenhof was preparing to fling open their gates for spring 2020.

Some videos have already been released online, and Keukenhof is at hard work preparing more. Look, if we can’t see the real thing this is surely a nice runner-up prize 😉

Nice one, Keukenhof — we’re rooting for you!

Ad

Will you be exploring Keukenhof via the magical internet? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: skeeze/Pixabay