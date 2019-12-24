The Netherlands oldest resident has passed away just before Christmas. Geertje Kuijntjes was 114 years old when she passed away two nights ago.

It’s quite a feat to reach 114 years old – imagine the things Kuijntjes must have seen! We’re talking being a teenage when WWI broke out, living through WWII, and still being around to see the latest iPhone release.

Kuijntjes has been the oldest resident of the Netherlands for an impressive four years. She was born and raised in Gorinchem in 1905, never married, and had no children.

She lived completely independently until entering a nursing home at the age of 105. Kuijntjes was a seamstress until her retirement.

New oldest Dutchie