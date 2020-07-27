People with Dutch partners which were separated by the coronavirus crisis may now return to the Netherlands.

Starting from today, the entry ban has been relaxed for foreign lovers that have Dutch partners but were unable to come due to coronavirus travel restrictions. The Netherlands, like other European countries, has closed its borders to people from outside of Europe who do not have an essential reason to be here.

There are certain conditions, such as that they prove they have a long-lasting relationship, according to RTL Nieuws.

Upon coming to the Netherlands, they must declare that they had a relationship for at least three months, in which they’ve seen their Dutch partner regularly. If they come from a country that falls under the orange code of risk, they are advised to enter quarantine for 14 days.

Feature Image: papagnoc/Pixabay