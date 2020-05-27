Requirements for gyms to open up

Gyms must meet certain requirements in order to actually open up. For example, they must ensure good ventilation, supervise compliance with the hygiene rules and they must perform a health check in advance on people who want to come and work out.

The opening of gyms was previously planned for the September 1. Many gym owners have recently said that they found that date far too late. The experts from the Outbreak Management Team did not come to a piece of advice to the cabinet about the gyms, because too much is still unclear about the distribution of sweat droplets and ventilation and such, nonetheless, the cabinet has decided.

Next week the cabinet will talk about the vacation period and if people can travel abroad and if yes, to which countries.

Is this going to work out? Are you going to work out? Drop a comment and follow DutchReview on Facebook for more updates on coronavirus in the Netherlands.

Feature Image: Still of May press conference