It’s the weekend but coronavirus isn’t taking a break. Sixty new corona infections have been diagnosed in the Netherlands since Friday afternoon. This brings the total number of people infected with the virus to 188, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) stated on Saturday.

Of the 188 patients, 112 have been abroad, the majority (103) in northern Italy. 47 people became infected through another infected person as is reported by nu.nl. Of 29 people it is still unclear how they became infected; that is being investigated as we speak.

North-Brabant: stay inside if you have a cold, cough or fever says RIVM

Most new cases (26) were reported in North-Brabant. Residents of that province with complaints such as a cold, cough or fever were asked by the RIVM on Friday to stay home this weekend.

The reason for the call is that for a number of infected people in the province no source of the infection is known. To find out to what extent the virus is spreading in North-Brabant, the RIVM started a sample on Saturday morning to test for the virus.

