The RIVM has released a list of groups who are at a higher risk of becoming seriously ill if they get coronavirus. As the Netherlands prepares to reopen, the RIVM is advising these groups to take extra precautions.

People with chronic respiratory or lung problems who suffer from it so much that they are treated by a pulmonologist.

Chronic heart patients, who suffer from it so much that they are being treated by a cardiologist.

People with diabetes who are ill and/or have complications.

People with kidney disease who need to dialyze or wait for a kidney transplant.

People with reduced resistance to infection because they take medicines for autoimmune disease and people who have had an organ or stem cell transplant.

People who do not have a spleen or a spleen that is not functioning and people who have a blood disease.

People with reduced immune systems because they take immune-reducing medicines.

Cancer patients during or within three months after chemotherapy and/or radiation.

People with severe immune disorders for which they need treatment from a doctor.

People with an HIV infection who are not (yet) being treated by a doctor or with an HIV infection with a CD4 cluster or differentiation 4 number below <200 / mm2.

People with severe liver disease.

People who are very overweight (BMI Body Mass Index greater than 40).

What should people who are at higher risk do?

If you belong to one of these risk groups, you need to continue adhering to social distancing rules carefully. Wash your hands frequently, stay at home as much as possible, and keep a 1.5m distance from other people.

Ideally, don’t have visitors, but if you need to have visitors, keep it to the same 1-2 people, and ask them to adhere carefully to the rules as well.

The RIVM also advises you to take some extra measures, such as having your groceries delivered, getting someone else to walk the dog, and to continue working from home. If you have cold symptoms, stay home. If you have difficulty breathing or get a high fever, contact a doctor.

Are children with underlying health conditions at a higher risk?

Children, even those with underlying health conditions, do not seem to be at a higher risk for the virus, with the possible exception of those with diabetes or who are extremely overweight.

You should consult with your family doctor if you have concerns about your child going back to school when they reopen on May 11.

Does asthma, or having had the flu shot, put you at a higher risk?

People with asthma or allergies do not seem to be at a higher risk for coronavirus, so long as they take their medication. A flu shot does not have any impact on your vulnerability to coronavirus.

