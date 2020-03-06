15 European countries and 66 companies have come together under the Europe Plastics Pact to agree that not some, not a lot, but all plastic packaging must be made recyclable or otherwise reusable in Europe in the next five years, of other objectives. This pact will be presented in Brussels today by the Dutch Minister for the Environment and Housing, Stientje van Veldhoven.

The idea blossomed a year ago during the meeting of environmental ministers in Brussels, when van Veldhoven came together with her French and Danish colleagues.

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle