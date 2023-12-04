Interest rates on debts are rising, while interest rates on savings at traditional Dutch banks are also on the way up — but verrrry slowly.

Handy for the banks, right?

Well, it’s about to get even worse. ING has announced that from 2024, savers will only receive their interest annually instead of monthly.

This post might have affiliate links that help us write the articles you love, at no extra cost to you. Read our statement.

Better for the banks

The bank claims that the monthly payments were originally a temporary measure that was part of the low interest rates. Now, they’re reversing the change.

Here’s the kicker: the annual benefit is cheaper for the banks. That means you get less money.

For example, if you have €10,000 in savings, you would receive €151.04 in interest per year. Under the new rule, that is €150.

It’s a small amount but spread across hundreds of thousands of customers, the bank is making bank. 💰

Add the insulting interest rate (1.5% maximum at ING), and we are looking elsewhere.

How to earn more money on your money

Luckily, there are better options if you want a savings account where you can earn way better money. For example:

READ MORE | Dutch savings accounts: banks with the best interest rates

How does that change things?

Let’s say you sign up with bunq, which is offering 2.46% on savings. You take your €10,000 from ING, where you will earn around €150 next year.

You open an account with bunq online in five minutes, do an easy ID check in the app, and transfer your money over.

In the next 12 months, you’ll earn €249 — almost €100 more than ING, just for having the money sit there.

Even better, bunq interest is paid weekly, giving it a chance to compound even further. You can withdraw any amount two times per month and access your money instantly.

Are you considering switching banks? Tell us in the comments below!