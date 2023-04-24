If you have moved to Amsterdam and want to feel like a real Dutchie, it might be time to learn Dutch and become a part of the community.

The Mayor of Amsterdam, Femke Halsema, doesn’t want to limit the number of internationals in Amsterdam but thinks it is important that they integrate.

Middle-income and young families are leaving Amsterdam and being replaced by internationals, reports AT5. Why is this? High property prices, small property sizes and a lack of a sense of community are some of the main reasons, according to Rabobank.

Pop that bubble!

“If you are an international and come to live in this city for a longer period of time, really be here,” Mayor Halsema tells AT5. She believes that internationals should be a part of the community and that they shouldn’t “sit in their own bubble”.

. People in Amsterdam DO speak English to any stranger on the street because there’s less and less Dutch-speaking people actually living in Amsterdam. There’s a good chance that no one else in this video is Dutch either https://t.co/sEjelYEp05 — Saskia (@saskiahhhhh) April 23, 2023

Amsterdam’s mayor also thinks it would be an advantage to speak Dutch, even though English is spoken a lot in the city. It may be an important part of becoming a true Amsterdammer.

Mayor Halsema also wants Amsterdammers to take care of the less fortunate people in the city by donating and volunteering in food banks.

Middle-income groups are important

Nurses, police officers and teachers are part of an important middle-income group and, with them leaving, it’s not good for the city.

Wat een ongelofelijke naïviteit van burgm Halsema, alles in de stad is ingericht op #toeristen en #expats en nee die gaan zich echt niet inzetten voor de buurt. Amsterdam is het pretpark geworden waar ze zo lang naartoe gewerkt hebben. Bewoners hebben hier niets meer te zoeken. — Mirjam Boer 🌱 (@MirjamBoer2) April 22, 2023

Translation: What an incredible naivety of Mayor Halsema, everything in the city is set up for #tourists and #expats and no, they are really not going to commit themselves to the neighbourhood. Amsterdam has become the amusement park they have been working towards for so long. Residents have no business here anymore.

In addition to this, gaps between people in the city are forming, which is something that none of us likes to see.

“Amsterdam has traditionally been a city ​​with many different types of people,” says Mayor Halsema. “We want to keep that and also strengthen it.”

The housing crisis

Thousands of homes are built every year in Amsterdam, but we all know the struggle: houses are being built smaller for higher prices. Echt niet leuk!

Making units suitable for not only single people but also families is being discussed with housing corporations.

Mayor Halsema believes that money should be made available to create good public spaces, youth care, and education. Growth doesn’t need to be stopped for this.

How have you integrated into your Dutch community? Tell us in the comments!