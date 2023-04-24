Expats are welcome in Amsterdam — but they’ll need to learn better Dutch, says mayor

NewsPolitics & Society
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
photo-of-amsterdam-busy-with-internationals
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/49047071/stock-photo-tourists-walking-by-a-canal.html

If you have moved to Amsterdam and want to feel like a real Dutchie, it might be time to learn Dutch and become a part of the community.

The Mayor of Amsterdam, Femke Halsema, doesn’t want to limit the number of internationals in Amsterdam but thinks it is important that they integrate. 

Middle-income and young families are leaving Amsterdam and being replaced by internationals, reports AT5. Why is this? High property prices, small property sizes and a lack of a sense of community are some of the main reasons, according to Rabobank

Pop that bubble!

“If you are an international and come to live in this city for a longer period of time, really be here,” Mayor Halsema tells AT5. She believes that internationals should be a part of the community and that they shouldn’t “sit in their own bubble”. 

.

Amsterdam’s mayor also thinks it would be an advantage to speak Dutch, even though English is spoken a lot in the city. It may be an important part of becoming a true Amsterdammer. 

READ MORE | What language level is the Dutch integration (inburgering) exam in 2023?

Mayor Halsema also wants Amsterdammers to take care of the less fortunate people in the city by donating and volunteering in food banks. 

Middle-income groups are important

Nurses, police officers and teachers are part of an important middle-income group and, with them leaving, it’s not good for the city.

Translation: What an incredible naivety of Mayor Halsema, everything in the city is set up for #tourists and #expats and no, they are really not going to commit themselves to the neighbourhood. Amsterdam has become the amusement park they have been working towards for so long. Residents have no business here anymore.

In addition to this, gaps between people in the city are forming, which is something that none of us likes to see.

“Amsterdam has traditionally been a city ​​with many different types of people,” says Mayor Halsema. “We want to keep that and also strengthen it.”

The housing crisis 

Thousands of homes are built every year in Amsterdam, but we all know the struggle: houses are being built smaller for higher prices. Echt niet leuk!

Making units suitable for not only single people but also families is being discussed with housing corporations. 

READ MORE | Student housing in the Netherlands: your guide to finding a room in 2023

Mayor Halsema believes that money should be made available to create good public spaces, youth care, and education. Growth doesn’t need to be stopped for this.

How have you integrated into your Dutch community? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Dutch Quirk #121: Hate on the King and all of his blunders
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Hoera! More international students now eligible for Dutch student financing

Working and studying hard but unable to receive student finance support? That’s hopefully all about to change soon, as more...
Naomi Lamaury -

Latest posts

Dutch Quirk #121: Hate on the King and all of his blunders

Juni Moltubak - 0
Ah, King Willem-Alexander… A character both admired and hated throughout the Kingdom of the Netherlands. The Dutch certainly love criticising him and his many...

Hoera! More international students now eligible for Dutch student financing

Naomi Lamaury - 0
Working and studying hard but unable to receive student finance support? That’s hopefully all about to change soon, as more international students may now...

Studying in the Netherlands? You may now be forced to learn Dutch

Francesca Burbano - 0
Attention, international students: it’s time to get your Dutch on during class. 🇳🇱 In recent years, the rise of international students studying in the Netherlands...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.